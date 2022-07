NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Plainsmen were back home to continue their campaign against Hastings Sodbusters on Saturday night. Starting the second half of the season 3-1, the Plainmen were looking to get closer to the number one spot in the Nebraskaland Division. Trailing early in the first inning, the Plainsmen fought back with Connor Higgs, taking one for the team, getting hit while the bases were loaded to tie the game at one. The Plainsmen scored again in the inning off of a wild pitch that gave them a 2-1 lead after three.

