RAPID CITY, S.D. — The annual Americans with Disabilities Act Anniversary Picnic will be held Tuesday, July 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Main Street Square. The picnic is being hosted by Rapid City’s Disability Awareness and Accessibility Committee and it is open to the public. There will be entertainment from Andreia Gayle, vendors of products and services for people with disabilities, free food and a proclamation from Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO