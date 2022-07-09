Community shares memories of Charles Stipetich, off-duty Oakdale officer killed in shooting

Visitation held for officer Charles Stipetich 03:01

BLAWNOX, Pa. (KDKA) — It was a somber day in Blawnox as hundreds of people mourning Oakdale police officer Charles Stipetich paid their respects at his visitation on Friday.

The 23-year-old was shot and killed in Blawnox following a road rage incident on Route 28 on Sunday night.

"No matter what, you always saw him smiling, laughing, joking. Even when you're having a bad day, you knew he'd be there to cheer you right up," said Marine Sergeant Alexander Carpentiere.

Stipetich served as a Marine and recently started serving the borough of Oakdale as a police officer.

Dozens of police officers from different departments showed up at Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home. Ten U.S. Marines also attended the viewing after they drove from Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

"Me and him were in the same platoon in 3DBN 6THMAR, 81s platoon. I was even his squad leader for a little bit. We trained together, went through some of the worst times together, some of my hardest, and my best memories, part of my worst memories and even then, very thankful for him to be a part of it all," said Sgt. Carpentiere.

Stipetich graduated from Fox Chapel High School in 2017 before serving our nation in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2017 to 2021.

Sgt. Carpentiere said he'll always remember when they did a unit deployment program together in Okinawa, Japan, and Norway.

"Chuck Stipetich was a good Marine, knowing him, he was always a kind and smart and honest man," he said.

Even the Warriors of Chaos Veterans Motorcycle Club rode to the viewing to honor Stipetich, who was an Oakdale police officer for just about a week before he was killed while off-duty.

Police said Stipetich was shot by Kevin McSwiggen outside his parents' home in Blawnox on Sunday night. In a dying act, police said Stipetich saved his father's life. McSwiggen, police said, aimed his gun at Stipetich's father and Stipetich shot and injured McSwiggen.

"The way that we will honor him is by continuing to do our jobs as Marines and warfighters and continue to do the best that we can every single day by always being prepared and take the fight to the enemy," said Sgt. Carpentiere.

The group of Marines said they will be participating in his funeral service.

The funeral will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Shaler. There will be a police escort.