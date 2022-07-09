ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakdale, PA

Community shares memories of Charles Stipetich, off-duty Oakdale officer killed in shooting

By Jessica Guay
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n4Lkh_0gZgoirG00

Visitation held for officer Charles Stipetich 03:01

BLAWNOX, Pa. (KDKA) — It was a somber day in Blawnox as hundreds of people mourning Oakdale police officer Charles Stipetich paid their respects at his visitation on Friday.

The 23-year-old was shot and killed in Blawnox following a road rage incident on Route 28 on Sunday night.

"No matter what, you always saw him smiling, laughing, joking. Even when you're having a bad day, you knew he'd be there to cheer you right up," said Marine Sergeant Alexander Carpentiere.

Stipetich served as a Marine and recently started serving the borough of Oakdale as a police officer.

Dozens of police officers from different departments showed up at Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home. Ten U.S. Marines also attended the viewing after they drove from Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

"Me and him were in the same platoon in 3DBN 6THMAR, 81s platoon. I was even his squad leader for a little bit. We trained together, went through some of the worst times together, some of my hardest, and my best memories, part of my worst memories and even then, very thankful for him to be a part of it all," said Sgt. Carpentiere.

Stipetich graduated from Fox Chapel High School in 2017 before serving our nation in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2017 to 2021.

Sgt. Carpentiere said he'll always remember when they did a unit deployment program together in Okinawa, Japan, and Norway.

"Chuck Stipetich was a good Marine, knowing him, he was always a kind and smart and honest man," he said.

Even the Warriors of Chaos Veterans Motorcycle Club rode to the viewing to honor Stipetich, who was an Oakdale police officer for just about a week before he was killed while off-duty.

Police said Stipetich was shot by Kevin McSwiggen outside his parents' home in Blawnox on Sunday night. In a dying act, police said Stipetich saved his father's life. McSwiggen, police said, aimed his gun at Stipetich's father and Stipetich shot and injured McSwiggen.

"The way that we will honor him is by continuing to do our jobs as Marines and warfighters and continue to do the best that we can every single day by always being prepared and take the fight to the enemy," said Sgt. Carpentiere.

The group of Marines said they will be participating in his funeral service.

The funeral will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Shaler. There will be a police escort.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Gunfire and possible carjacking prompted weekend closure of North Side's Sue Murray pool

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are releasing new details about a shooting and possible carjacking that closed Sue Murray pool on the North Side over the weekend.Police officers swarmed the area surrounding the pool around 3:20 p.m. Saturday. They were initially called for a possible armed carjacking on busy Cedar Avenue.A gun discharged during the incident, police said. Investigators said a fight broke out between two men. One of them jumped into a car, drove around the block to the nearby gas station. That's where he got out and started running down the street near pool.Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blawnox, PA
State
North Carolina State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
City
Oakdale, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

One person injured in house fire in Crawford-Roberts

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in a home in Pittsburgh's Crawford-Roberts neighborhood.First responders arrived at the home along Cliff Street just before 3 a.m. on Monday.No update has been provided on the injured person's condition.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Sergeant#U S Marine Corps#Violent Crime#Kdka#U S Marines#Fox Chapel High School#The U S Marine Corps
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2 medical helicopters dispatched to crash in Unity, firefighters say

Two patients were flown by medical helicopters to trauma centers in Pittsburgh after a head-on collision Monday on Route 982 in Unity, according to firefighters. The collision occurred at 5:58 a.m. at the highway’s intersection at Coventry Lane in the vicinity of Glengarry Golf Course, said Pleasant Unity fire Chief John Bacha. State police said a Kia Optima being driven by Gianni A. Gonzalez, 22, of Miami, crossed the center line and slammed into a Ford Focus being driven by Jason E. Roney, 44, of North Huntingdon.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Japan
wtae.com

Greensburg police seek man who abandoned pet at local business

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Greensburg police have announced they’re looking for a man who abandoned a pet at a local business. Police haven’t said specifically where the incident happened or what kind of animal was involved but they did say the incident happened on July 5. They released...
GREENSBURG, PA
wtae.com

18-month-old drowns in Beaver County pool

Police in Chippewa Township, Beaver County, are investigating after an 18-month-old boy was found unresponsive in a swimming pool. First responders were called to the scene at 274 Braun Road around 7:40 p.m. Sunday. Eighteen-month-old Graham Allgyer was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police said...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Man Charged after Leaving Vehicle in Ditch in Darlington Twp.

(Darlington Twp., Pa.) Pa State Police Beaver reported Friday that they were called to the scene of a one vehicle accident on North State Line Road in Darlington Twp. at 5:29 PM on June 29, 2022. Upon arriving State Police found a 2004 Saturn Ion in a ditch and the...
DARLINGTON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 men arrested on gun charges in downtown Pittsburgh, South Side

PITTSBURGH — Two men were arrested on gun charges in downtown Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood in the past four days. According to Pittsburgh police, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Forbes Avenue for reports of a disorderly person with a gun on July 7 just before 1:40 p.m. Officers were provided a description of the man and attempted to make contact when they found him before he ran away down Market Street toward Fifth Avenue.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

16-year-old shot in the hand in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the hand in Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood.Pittsburgh Public Safety said police were called Monday to a home on Lorenz Avenue around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a juvenile shot. At the scene, police found a 16-year-old boy shot in the hand. He told police that he was leaning outside of a third-floor window when he was shot, officials said.The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. He was conscious and alert, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.  Police are investigating. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Two people injured in Westmoreland County crash

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Medical helicopters were called to transport two people to hospitals following a crash in Unity Township, Westmoreland County. The crash happened early Monday morning on Route 982 near Coventry Lane. Two vehicles were involved. The extent of the injuries of the people injured has not...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
59K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy