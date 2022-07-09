ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth apartment residents stuck with A/C issues amid heatwave

WFAA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne resident's A/C went out Wednesday. By the...

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 10

Joseph LeBeau
3d ago

So What's the story ? AC breaks , then repaired ? It's asummer in Texas for Christ sake ...

Reply(8)
4
 

WFAA

'It just keeps getting worse': Fort Worth's West 7th Street construction project delayed – again

FORT WORTH, Texas — More than a year after work began, the road construction project along Fort Worth’s West 7th Street has been delayed…again. The city’s department of transportation and public works said the project should now be mostly finished by the end of August, but work near the railroad crossing at Montgomery Plaza could push completion to October.
FORT WORTH, TX
glasstire.com

Five-Minute Tours: Colby Deal, Skip Hill, and Angela Faz at Kinfolk House, Fort Worth

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.
FORT WORTH, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Fort Worth, TX USA

I was shopping in Fort Worth when I saw this lovely heart hanging in a tree. It brought a huge smile to my face. Whomever made this heart, thank you for making my day!
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Juvenile shot at apartment park in Fort Worth, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Police are investigating after they say a juvenile male was shot and injured at an apartment park in Fort Worth Tuesday morning.At about 3:24 a.m. July 12, police were sent to Baylor Scott & White Emergency Hospital in Burleson in response to a young victim who was requesting treatment for a gunshot wound.   When officers arrived, the victim reported he was accompanying a friend at the Park at Sycamore Apartments when he was shot.Police said there is no suspect in custody and this remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
rejournals.com

70,000-square-foot office building in Fort Worth trades

Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS) announces FTW Investment Group, LLC has purchased 3880 Hulen, a six-story, 70,000-square-foot office building in Fort Worth. Transwestern’s Kyle Poulson and Gibson Duwe facilitated the transaction on behalf of the seller. Casey Tounget and Theron Bryant, also of Transwestern, represented the buyer. The sale price was not disclosed.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth officer fired after arrest for tampering with physical evidence

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Fort Worth police officer has been fired after being arrested for tampering with evidence.In January, the Fort Worth Police Department received a complaint alleging Sergeant Rodsdricke Martin attempted to "destroy physical evidence while he was working in an off-duty capacity." Martin was arrested on March 29.During the investigation, Martin was placed on restrictive duty and stripped of all police powers. Prior to his arrest, he was placed on unpaid suspension while the investigation was being finalized.Fort Worth police said that after a thorough review of the investigation, it was determined that Martin violated multiple department policies and was fired.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth police searching for gas station shooting suspect at large

FORT WORTH, Texas — One suspect remains on the run after Fort Worth police arrested four other suspects reportedly involved in a shooting outside a gas station. Police say officers responded to the shooting a little after 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at a Shell gas station and convenience store in the 400 block of East Seminary Drive.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Alcohol possibly to blame for man falling off Fort Worth bridge, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A man is severely injured after accidentally falling off a bridge Monday morning, Fort Worth police said.At about 5:04 a.m. July 11, police were sent to the bridge over the intersection of Miller Avenue and Wilbarger Street in response to a man jumping from it. When officers arrived, they found an adult male laying in the roadway underneath the bridge.Officers then spoke with a witness -- who is a friend of the victim -- and determined that this was not an intentional act but rather an accident with "alcohol consumption possibly a contributing factor," police said.The victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in critical condition. His identity has not been released at this time.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Woman killed in Dallas hit-and-run had helped 'thousands' in substance recovery, family says

DALLAS — Tyrome Lewis' last fond memory of his good friend Portia Dickens was at her birthday party a few weeks ago. It was a surprise party he and a few friends organized for the 71-year-old. He's holding on to those good memories for as long as he can in light of the tragedy that recently happened: Portia was struck and killed on the road and the driver drove off without rendering aid.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth business owners say thieves stole and altered checks for thousands of dollars

FORT WORTH, Texas — Several Fort Worth business owners say thieves tried to steal tens of thousands of dollars by taking and altering checks they mailed. Jon Bonnell is the executive chef and owner at Bonnell’s Restaurant Group and oversees five restaurants in the area. About a week after he mailed 16 checks in late May, his wife noticed that one to a food distributor, for more than $25,000, had been adjusted with a new name as the payee and that it had been deposited at a drive-thru ATM.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Vagrant Allegedly Attacks; Council Member Silent

As the City of Dallas continues to battle the problem of homelessness and vagrancy, one resident has shared a frightening incident that her husband experienced in their community. “My husband was attacked by a homeless person while sitting in a parking lot near Carrol (sic) and Abrams,” said Jennifer Rodriguez...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

