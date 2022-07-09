Fort Worth apartment residents stuck with A/C issues amid heatwave

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A man is severely injured after accidentally falling off a bridge Monday morning, Fort Worth police said.At about 5:04 a.m. July 11, police were sent to the bridge over the intersection of Miller Avenue and Wilbarger Street in response to a man jumping from it. When officers arrived, they found an adult male laying in the roadway underneath the bridge.Officers then spoke with a witness -- who is a friend of the victim -- and determined that this was not an intentional act but rather an accident with "alcohol consumption possibly a contributing factor," police said.The victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in critical condition. His identity has not been released at this time.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO