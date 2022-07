Evgeni Malkin is returning to the Pittsburgh Penguins after all, sticking around on the eve of free agency hours after the goalie carousel kept spinning around the NHL. Malkin late Tuesday night signed a $24.4 million, four-year deal that counts $6.1 million against the salary cap through 2026. He had as recently as Monday told the team he was testing the market.

