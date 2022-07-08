AEW Rampage quick results: Kingston, Takeshita collide; Cassidy tackles Nese
Rochester, New York is the site for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which is headlined by a wrestling purist’s dream as Eddie Kingston faces Konosuke Takeshita. Seriously, if you don’t enjoy the work these two gentlemen do in and around a wrestling ring, I don’t think we can be friends.
Also on the slate for tonight, ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham will grace an AEW ring in tag team action, and Orange Cassidy will battle Tony Nese in a main event with the highest … stakes … ever: If Cassidy loses, he has to sign a petition .
But we kid Rampage because we love it. Assuming you haven’t read spoilers ahead of time, in which case thanks for dropping by even though you already know what’s happening, here’s what went down in Rochester.
AEW Rampage results in 30 seconds:
- Eddie Kingston def. Konosuke Takeshita by pinfall in a match that’s absolutely as physical as you would expect
- Athena and Kris Statlander mock Jade Cargill again and accuse her of being too scared to face them
- Gates of Agony (w/ Tully Blanchard) def. Lee Moriarity and Jonathan Gresham by pinfall as Gresham walks out on his partner and appears to join forces with Blanchard
- Kingston says everything hurts and he respects Takeshita, but he is still laser focused on making Chris Jericho bleed
- Serena Deeb and Mercedes Martinez def. Kayla Sparks and Christina Marie by submission, but Deeb turns on her partner and puts her in the Serenity Lock
- Gresham angrily explains to Tony Schiavone that Blanchard laid out a plan he liked, and Tully doubts there’s enough left of Moriarity to take a shot at Gresham’s title next week
- Danhausen is now Orange Cassidy’s lawyer
- Orange Cassidy def. Tony Nese by pinfall in a match with a bit more drama than you might expect … but hey, it was on TNT
