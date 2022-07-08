AEW Rampage quick results: Kingston, Takeshita collide; Cassidy tackles Nese

Rochester, New York is the site for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which is headlined by a wrestling purist’s dream as Eddie Kingston faces Konosuke Takeshita. Seriously, if you don’t enjoy the work these two gentlemen do in and around a wrestling ring, I don’t think we can be friends.

Also on the slate for tonight, ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham will grace an AEW ring in tag team action, and Orange Cassidy will battle Tony Nese in a main event with the highest … stakes … ever: If Cassidy loses, he has to sign a petition .

But we kid Rampage because we love it. Assuming you haven’t read spoilers ahead of time, in which case thanks for dropping by even though you already know what’s happening, here’s what went down in Rochester.

AEW Rampage results in 30 seconds: