ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

AEW Rampage quick results: Kingston, Takeshita collide; Cassidy tackles Nese

By Wrestling Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00rKbU_0gZgmRsD00

Rochester, New York is the site for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which is headlined by a wrestling purist’s dream as Eddie Kingston faces Konosuke Takeshita. Seriously, if you don’t enjoy the work these two gentlemen do in and around a wrestling ring, I don’t think we can be friends.

Also on the slate for tonight, ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham will grace an AEW ring in tag team action, and Orange Cassidy will battle Tony Nese in a main event with the highest … stakes … ever: If Cassidy loses, he has to sign a petition .

But we kid Rampage because we love it. Assuming you haven’t read spoilers ahead of time, in which case thanks for dropping by even though you already know what’s happening, here’s what went down in Rochester.

AEW Rampage results in 30 seconds:

  • Eddie Kingston def. Konosuke Takeshita by pinfall in a match that’s absolutely as physical as you would expect
  • Athena and Kris Statlander mock Jade Cargill again and accuse her of being too scared to face them
  • Gates of Agony (w/ Tully Blanchard) def. Lee Moriarity and Jonathan Gresham by pinfall as Gresham walks out on his partner and appears to join forces with Blanchard
  • Kingston says everything hurts and he respects Takeshita, but he is still laser focused on making Chris Jericho bleed
  • Serena Deeb and Mercedes Martinez def. Kayla Sparks and Christina Marie by submission, but Deeb turns on her partner and puts her in the Serenity Lock
  • Gresham angrily explains to Tony Schiavone that Blanchard laid out a plan he liked, and Tully doubts there’s enough left of Moriarity to take a shot at Gresham’s title next week
  • Danhausen is now Orange Cassidy’s lawyer
  • Orange Cassidy def. Tony Nese by pinfall in a match with a bit more drama than you might expect … but hey, it was on TNT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cinemablend

Why WWE Has To Make A Huge Ronda Rousey Decision In The Next Few Weeks

Apart from the allegations surrounding Vince McMahon, Roman Reigns’ contract status and what’s going on with MJF, there’s perhaps no wrestling topic fans spend more time discussing than Ronda Rousey’s character presentation. The popular MMA fighter made a surprise return to WWE during the Royal Rumble in January. She won to a big ovation from the crowd, but unfortunately, very little about her story arc has hit as hard as anyone hoped in the time since. Now, Bruce Prichard and the writers are at a crossroads, and they need to make a huge decision before or during SummerSlam on July 30th.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Naomi Responds To Released WWE Star’s Wrestling Offer

After months of relative silence following her and Sasha Banks walking out of “WWE Raw”, Naomi has started to get more open about her perceived discontent within WWE. On Friday, the former “SmackDown” Women’s Champion posted a cryptic tweet, and then followed it up with another cryptic post on Saturday, this time on Instagram, where she made comments about being “taken advantage of.” Things got a little less cryptic on Monday, however, during an interaction with a former WWE star.
WWE
PWMania

Rhea Ripley Now Wearing a Heart Monitor (Photo)

WWE star Rhea Ripley revealed on social media that she is wearing a heart monitor. The device is often worn to monitor any prospective heart abnormalities. Ripley had fun with the post, which featured a photo of her wearing the heart monitor and the comment “I’m Iron Man,” obviously alluding to his Arc Reactor.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, NY
City
Kingston, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
411mania.com

Dana Brooke in a Red Crop Top, Nikkita Lyons at the Pool, Xia Li Top Superstar Instagram Photos This Week

– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Dana Brooke showing off her 24/7 title, Xia Li in her cycling gear, Nikkita Lyons getting ready to enjoy a dip in the pool, Max Dupri enjoying a boat ride, Theory showing off his physique, Raquel Rodriguez, and more. You can check out some of those photos below.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Another Indication That Sasha Banks Has Exited From WWE

It’s been almost two months since Sasha Banks and Naomi chose to walk out while WWE “Raw” was on the air, relinquishing their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles and leaving the company to improvise a new main event for the night. In the days that followed, WWE would describe the act as “unprofessional” and confirm that the two top female stars were suspended from the company for the foreseeable future.
TV SHOWS
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (7/11/22), Brock Lesnar’s Return

On tonight’s live broadcast of RAW from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, the Road to WWE SummerSlam will continue. Although Brock Lesnar has been confirmed by WWE for tonight’s RAW, it is still unknown what he will be doing. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, is not currently planned for the show.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
wrestlingrumors.net

The Rock’s Daughter Cuts First Promo In NXT

There’s the new generation. There are a lot of ways for a wrestler to get into the industry, but one of the things that can offer some instant credibility is being a second generation star. A wrestler with family in the business feels like a bigger deal because they have a connection to the sport and have probably learned more than the average newcomer. That was the case again this weekend, as the daughter of an all time legend took her first step into a much larger world.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Deeb
Person
Tully Blanchard
Person
Orange Cassidy
Person
Konosuke Takeshita
Person
Jonathan Gresham
Person
Eddie Kingston
Person
Tony Schiavone
Person
Tony Nese
Person
Chris Jericho
Bleacher Report

How Did United States Champion Bobby Lashley Get so over on WWE Raw?

Since Bobby Lashley returned during WrestleMania season, the three-time United States champion has emerged as one of the hottest superstars on a brand in desperate need of main eventers. “The All Mighty” has enjoyed success in the past with the company. However, this is possibly the most popular he has been as a babyface since his comeback in 2018.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Former World Champion Makes Surprise WWE Return, Teases New Feud

Welcome back. There have been a lot of wrestlers throughout WWE’s history and some of them have been quite the successes. While it might not be an exact science, one of the best ways to gauge a wrestler’s success is through the championships they have won, particularly World Titles. This week saw the return of a former World Champion in a surprising moment.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

YES! Important And Positive Medical Update On AEW’s Bryan Danielson

That is one step forward. You see wrestlers get injured on a regular basis, but there are times where you do not know what that is going to mean. If a wrestler breaks a bone or something a bit more simple like that, you might have an idea of how long they are going to be out of action. There are other kinds of injuries that are a bit more complicated though, and now we know a bit more about the status of one of the biggest stars in the world.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Legend Agrees To New Deal With The Company

He’ll be around for a bit. Over the history of wrestling, very few stars are able to truly stand out above the rest. It takes something special to make it work that well but some wrestlers manage to make it work. There are different ways to pull this off and you know one of these major stars when you see one. Now you might get to see one of them a bit more often.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Aew Rampage#Aew Dynamite#Athena
Popculture

Becky Lynch Drops Massive Tease About Her Future After WWE

Becky Lynch may have revealed her plans for after she retires from WWE. The 35-year-old WWE Superstar recently took part in a WWE house show in Louisiana and cut a promo that teased what she would like to do once her professional wrestling career is over. Lynch told the crowd that she "should be in Hollywood making movies" instead of being in a WWE ring.
TV SHOWS
wrestlinginc.com

Road Dogg Reveals ‘The Truth’ About Why He Could Not Become A WWE Executive

“Road Dogg” Brian James wore many hats during his 20-something-odd years with WWE and the Hall of Famer is thankful for it. In a new interview with Chris Van Vliet, James talked about his time as the head writer for WWE “Friday Night SmackDown”, and how he eventually found himself struggling to stay afloat on the “SmackDown” boat.
WWE
ComicBook

Watch: Brock Lesnar F5s Otis Through a Table to Start WWE Raw

Brock Lesnar opened this week's Monday Night Raw with a promo hyping up his Last Man Standing Match with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. "The Beast" compared Reigns to a fattened hog ripe for the slaughter, the was interrupted by Paul Heyman who argued that the stipulation actually favored Lesnar given how barbaric it can get. But he then declared that Reigns' streak as world champion would be the one streak Lesnar won't be able to conquer.
WWE
The Associated Press

Report: WWE boss McMahon’s hush cash bill over $12 million

NEW YORK (AP) — The longtime World Wrestling Entertainment impresario Vince McMahon agreed to pay more than $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity, the Wall Street Journal reports. The amount is significantly larger than what was previously known. Four women...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Kevin Nash Details The Final Days Of Scott Hall’s Life

Kevin Nash and Scott Hall will forever be tied with one another in the history of pro wrestling, and Nash recently received a new opportunity to express his love for his late best friend. Along with co-host Sean Oliver, Nash released the premiere episode of the “Kliq This” podcast on Monday, and the two-time WWE Hall of Famer wanted the first episode to be about Hall.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star Reportedly Has Backstage Heat

Over the weekend fans who attended the WWE live event in Sacramento, CA saw Natalya face off against Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey and something interesting happened after the match. Natalya no sold Liv Morgan’s finisher, and after she was pinned she pointed at Morgan and said something before exiting the ring.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ComicBook

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins Both Address The Street Profits' Possible Split in Separate Interviews

WWE has been hinting at a Street Profits breakup via its commentary team recently, possibly leading to both Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins competing as singles wrestlers in the near future. Both men recently commented on the rumors and speculation, with Ford talking with Wrestling Inc. ahead of Money in the Bank while Angelo Dawkins sat down with Corey Graves on the latest After the Bell Podcast.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
173K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy