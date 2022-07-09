ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas basketball team wins tournament, dedicates win to family at hospital

Young girl dies after accident at Kansas City amusement park

A young girl died after an incident last week at the Oceans of Fun amusement park in Kansas City, Missouri. Officials said the girl, who was under 10 years of age, was pulled from the Coconut Cove pool on July 5th and staff performed CPR. She was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital where she died a few days later.
KANSAS CITY, MO
LJWORLD

81-year-old who died while swimming in Lone Star Lake was a retired Lawrence firefighter

The 81-year-old Lawrence man who was found unresponsive in Douglas County’s Lone Star Lake on July 4 was James Robert “Bob” Kent, a retired firefighter. “Bob Kent died unexpectedly on July 4, 2022 at Lone Like Star doing what he loved — swimming,” an obituary for Kent reads. The obituary notes that he was a competitive swimmer at Wyandotte High School and Carleton College in Minnesota.
LAWRENCE, KS
FOX 2

Cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri

Story name: Cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $2,109,172 which is 828% higher than the state average of $227,286.
MISSOURI STATE
WIBW

Kansas Cold Case: Carla Avery, Eric Avery, Tamesha Lee, Marvin Woods

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - December 1, 2013, two boys out skateboarding a few blocks from the Washburn University campus made a horrific discovery: a woman dead behind a strip mall in the 1300 block of SW 21st. St. The woman was Carla Avery. She was shot in the head, left...
kcur.org

Remember Ruby’s? A new book explores Kansas City's beloved and lost restaurants

Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque stands today as one of Kansas City’s most iconic eateries, but our culinary claim to fame extends far beyond our famed “grease houses.”. A ghostly array of long-shuttered taverns, roadhouses, cafeterias, lunch counters, burger shacks, diners and steak houses have played a role in shaping our collective taste buds. These “lost” restaurants were independently owned eateries that existed for at least three or four generations.
KANSAS CITY, MO
progressivegrocer.com

Fareway Expands into Its 7th State

Ever-growing Midwest grocer Fareway Stores Inc. has entered its seventh state with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 11 for a new Meat Market in Olathe, Kan. “We are excited to expand into the state of Kansas with a Fareway Meat Market and look forward to serving the needs of area residents in the growing community of Olathe,” said Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “We want to thank the city for their support in making this project possible, allowing us to enter into a seventh state and for welcoming Fareway as a part of the community.”
OLATHE, KS
WIBW

Early-morning incident sends one to hospital with life-threatening wounds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials continue to investigate an early-morning incident in North Topeka that sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Topeka Police Department says that just after 3:15 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of NE Gordon Ave. after the Shawnee Co. Emergency Communications Center received reports of an injured person on the ground.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Former grocery store begins demolition following fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The demolition of a former grocery store has begun after the building caught fire in June. Crews started the demolition process at the Falley’s grocery store which can be found inside the strip mall at 6th and Carnahan Ave. It is currently owned by Kent Lindemuth, who also owns the White Lakes Mall.
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Large search party reportedly finds missing hiker at Lake Jacomo

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — The search is reportedly over at Lake Jacomo. On Monday, Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté confirmed that an extensive search party was looking for a missing hiker at the freshwater reservoir near Blue Springs, Missouri. Officers have now confirmed that the hiker has been...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO

