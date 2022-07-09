ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey Evans Turns Heel On 7/8 WWE SmackDown

Cover picture for the articleWWE Superstar Lacey Evans turned heel during the July 8th episode of “WWE SmackDown.”. During the show, Evans was supposed to be Aliyah’s tag team partner, but instead, she hit Aliyah with the Woman’s Right. Before Evans...

Popculture

AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Wrestler Corroborates Vince McMahon Rape Allegation

Back in 1992, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was accused of rape by the first-ever female WWF/WWE referee, Rita Chatterton, and those accusations have resurfaced in the wake up the controversy currently surrounding McMahon and his company. Now, a former WWE wrestler has corroborated Chatterton’s story. In a new article by Abraham Riesman with New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, Leonard Inzitari (ring name Mario Mancini) backs up Chatterton’s claim that McMahon assaulted her.
WWE
PWMania

Report: Vince McMahon & Linda McMahon Married But Separated

Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon are still married … technically. Dave Meltzer noted on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that the two haven’t been together for quite a while, despite still being legally married. The recent article in The Wall Street Journal regarding McMahon being under...
RELATIONSHIPS
PWMania

Nia Jax Shows Off Her New Look With Pink Hair

Nia Jax, real name Lina Fanene, was billed as “The Irresistible Force” in WWE throughout her time on the NXT and main roster. She has moved her attention to modeling since leaving WWE, where she appears to be succeeding. The former WWE star recently debuted her new look...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Fan Called Police On Happy Corbin For Murdering Rey Mysterio

He got the point across. The Coronavirus changed the way the world worked for a long time but things are mainly back to normal. What matters most is that the health issues and worries have mostly gone away, but it is also nice to see some of our old ways of life coming back. That includes wrestling, with one wrestler now being able to tell a story about the pandemic days.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ComicBook

Ava Raine (Simone Johnson) Delivers First WWE Promo at NXT Live Event

WWE NXT held a live event tonight in Orlando, and in addition to a battle royal and several Title matches, fans in attendance had the chance to hear the first live promo from Ava Raine, aka Simone Johnson (via Jay Reddick). Raine is the daughter of WWE legend The Rock, and fans have been eager to see her in the ring in NXT. Tonight was reportedly her first promo in front of fans, and during the promo she tore into Cora Jade and this next wave of stars in the NXT Women's Division (via Rich Schellhase). Raine called herself 'The Final Girl' during the promo, which is also in her social media bio, so this will probably be a running thing whenever she hits NXT TV.
ORLANDO, FL
PWMania

The Rock’s Daughter Ava Raine Cuts Promo at WWE NXT Live Event

At the WWE NXT live event on Saturday in Orlando, Florida, The Rock’s daughter, Simone Johnson, now going by the name Ava Raine, made another NXT appearance. This time, she cut a promo. In the promo, Johnson referred to herself as “The Final Girl,” a nickname she also uses...
ORLANDO, FL
wrestlingrumors.net

Former World Champion Makes Surprise WWE Return, Teases New Feud

Welcome back. There have been a lot of wrestlers throughout WWE’s history and some of them have been quite the successes. While it might not be an exact science, one of the best ways to gauge a wrestler’s success is through the championships they have won, particularly World Titles. This week saw the return of a former World Champion in a surprising moment.
WWE
PWMania

Rhea Ripley Now Wearing a Heart Monitor (Photo)

WWE star Rhea Ripley revealed on social media that she is wearing a heart monitor. The device is often worn to monitor any prospective heart abnormalities. Ripley had fun with the post, which featured a photo of her wearing the heart monitor and the comment “I’m Iron Man,” obviously alluding to his Arc Reactor.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Another Indication That Sasha Banks Has Exited From WWE

It’s been almost two months since Sasha Banks and Naomi chose to walk out while WWE “Raw” was on the air, relinquishing their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles and leaving the company to improvise a new main event for the night. In the days that followed, WWE would describe the act as “unprofessional” and confirm that the two top female stars were suspended from the company for the foreseeable future.
TV SHOWS
wrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Features Surprisingly Little In-Ring Action

Last Friday’s episode of “WWE SmackDown” presented an astonishingly low amount of actual in-ring action, with a cumulative match time that was by far the smallest amount for an episode of “SmackDown” so far this year. Viewers watching last Friday’s “SmackDown” saw 13 minutes and...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Legend Agrees To New Deal With The Company

He’ll be around for a bit. Over the history of wrestling, very few stars are able to truly stand out above the rest. It takes something special to make it work that well but some wrestlers manage to make it work. There are different ways to pull this off and you know one of these major stars when you see one. Now you might get to see one of them a bit more often.
WWE
Bleacher Report

How Did United States Champion Bobby Lashley Get so over on WWE Raw?

Since Bobby Lashley returned during WrestleMania season, the three-time United States champion has emerged as one of the hottest superstars on a brand in desperate need of main eventers. “The All Mighty” has enjoyed success in the past with the company. However, this is possibly the most popular he has been as a babyface since his comeback in 2018.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Superstar Appears To Break Character After No Selling Finish At Live Event

You never know what’s going to happen when you attend a WWE show, and during a recent live event Natalya clashed with SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan. The match came to an end when Liv Morgan hit her finisher and pinned Natalya, but it was what happened after that got fans talking.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star Reportedly Has Backstage Heat

Over the weekend fans who attended the WWE live event in Sacramento, CA saw Natalya face off against Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey and something interesting happened after the match. Natalya no sold Liv Morgan’s finisher, and after she was pinned she pointed at Morgan and said something before exiting the ring.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sportscasting

Bubba Ray Dudley Names the 2 WWE Superstars Who ‘Manhandled’ Him in His Career

Bubba Ray Dudley wrestled in WWF/WWE from 1999 to 2005 and again from 2016 to 17. He also made stops as Bully Ray and Brother Ray in ECW, TNA, ROH, NWA, and on the independent circuit. Dudley is even in the WWE Hall of Fame as one half of the legendary tag team The Dudley Boyz. During this iconic career that spanned four decades, the often-over-300-pound Dudley rarely got thrown around in the ring. However, there were two incredible powerhouses who did manhandle the pro wrestler, and Dudley still remembers it well.
NFL
wrestlinginc.com

Road Dogg Reveals ‘The Truth’ About Why He Could Not Become A WWE Executive

“Road Dogg” Brian James wore many hats during his 20-something-odd years with WWE and the Hall of Famer is thankful for it. In a new interview with Chris Van Vliet, James talked about his time as the head writer for WWE “Friday Night SmackDown”, and how he eventually found himself struggling to stay afloat on the “SmackDown” boat.
WWE

Comments / 0

