KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers arrested a man after he fired shots at an East Knoxville house, a release from the KPD said. Officers responded to the 2900 block of Sunset Avenue just after 7 Monday night, the release said. The person that called the police reportedly gave the officers a description of a person that had fired shots from a handgun into their house. Just after, officers located the suspect, Robert Panell, 38, and arrested him. Officers also said they found a handgun in the area.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO