Lincoln, NE

Assistant coach to leave Nebraska basketball team

By 10/11 NOW
knopnews2.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Assistant Coach Armon Gates...

www.knopnews2.com

KETV.com

Nebraska running back Markese Stepp enters transfer portal

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska running back Markese Stepp is leaving Lincoln and headed to the transfer portal, according to Big Red Zone Insider Sean Callahan ofHuskeronline.com. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Hoiberg Needs New Assistant After Gates Departs

Nebraska men’s basketball is again searching for a new assistant coach. Head coach Fred Hoiberg already shook up the staff after reworking his contract with Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts. Now, he has to replace another departure. Armon Gates, with Hoiberg in Lincoln for four years, has taken another...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

After excelling at Iowa, two brothers from Omaha are now both professional golfers

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — It's extremely difficult to become a professional at any level of sport, but for two brothers to become professionals is even more rare. Carson and Alex Schaake went to high school at Creighton Prep in Omaha, and both played collegiately at the University of Iowa. Now, they're both professional golfers.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Plattsmouth graduate Lindquist to join Nebraska Football Hall of Fame

(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska football program announced its 2022 Hall of Fame inductees on Monday. Former Huskers selected include Plattsmouth native Ric Lindquist. Lindquist played at Nebraska in the late 70s and early 80s. During his time, he recorded nine interceptions. Cornerback Bruce Pickens, defensive back Prince Amukamara, offensive linemen...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Husker volleyball hosts Dream Team Camp

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska volleyball hosted their annual Dream Team Camp this Summer, day one kicked off on Saturday. The camp has been a monster success in the recent years to help the Big Red and head coach John Cook on the recruiting trail. In the past, the camp has hosted the likes of current Huskers such as Kennedi Orr and Ally Batenhorst.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Former Eastern Nebraska Youth Soccer Coach Sentenced For Child Enticement

(Sarpy Co., NE) -- A former youth soccer coach from eastern Nebraska is headed to prison after being convicted of child sex crimes. Kyle Marek is accused of sending inappropriate messages to underage kids he was coaching for Gretna Elite Academy and Papillion La Vista Community Schools in 2021. He was sentenced this morning to five to eight years in prison for child enticement.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
kfornow.com

HUSKER WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Nebraska To Play Virginia Tech In ACC/Big Ten Challenge

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics July 11)–The Nebraska women’s basketball team will travel to Virginia Tech for the second time in seven seasons to battle the Hokies in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Thursday, Dec. 1. The official announcement of the opponents and dates of all 14 games in the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge came from the conferences on Monday, July 11.
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Nebraska Football Hall of Fame announces 2022 Class

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Six Nebraska standouts and two state college representatives comprise the 2022 class of the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame announced on Monday. The 2022 inductees were chosen by the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame, which is sponsored by the Nebraska Chapter of the National Football Foundation and the College Football Hall of Fame. The 2022 Hall of Fame class will be officially inducted at a Sept. 9 banquet in Lincoln and recognized the following day at the Huskers’ home game against Georgia Southern.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha Blue Crew gets ready for TBT regional

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After making their debut last year in The Basketball Tournament, the Omaha Blue Crew returns this year to play in front of a home crowd in the Omaha Regional. The team of mostly former Creighton basketball players and several Omaha natives will begin playing for the $1,000,000 cash prize Saturday, July 16th at D.J. Sokol Arena with the Omaha Blue Crew playing Team Overtime at 7pm.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha-area soccer coach sentenced to 5-8 years for attempted child enticement

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former soccer coach will serve time in prison after he allegedly sent inappropriate messages to children. Sentenced by District Court Judge Michael A. Smith, former soccer coach Kyle Marek will serve 5-8 years in prison after he pleaded no contest to attempted child enticement. He potentially faced up to 50 years.
OMAHA, NE
KRMS Radio

Nebraska Man Escapes Injuries Following Jet Ski Fire

An Omaha, Nebraska, man escapes with minor injuries after the jet skit he was working caught on fire. The water patrol division of the highway patrol says it happened Friday evening at the 3.7 mile mark of the Glaize Arm. 58-year-old Michael Rosenberger was on the dock working on the...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Omaha, Lincoln Among Country's Least-Stressed Cities

(Undated) -- Omaha and Lincoln are two of America's least-stressed cities. WalletHub ranked the country's 182 largest cities based on stress, ranking Omaha 160th and Lincoln 174th. WalletHub says the most-stressed city in the U.S. is Cleveland, Ohio and the least-stressed city is South Burlington, Vermont. A full list of cities is available here.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Guns, Husker Jacket Among Items Taken During a Burglary at a Central Lincoln Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 11)–A burglary at a central Lincoln home on Sunday is under investigation, where two antique shotguns, a rifle and other items were taken. Lincoln Police say they were called to the 200 block of North 30th Street, where a resident reported that a basement window was broken by an unknown person, who got inside and stole two antique guns, a 12-gauge and 20-gauge, along with a .22-caliber rifle, a Husker football national championship jacket that’s red with white sleeves, various electronics and jewelry. The total loss is around $3,550.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Ground Broken On WarHorse Casino In Southwest Lincoln

Lincoln residents are one step closer to being able to play games of chance and wager on sports. Ground was broken Tuesday morning on the WarHorse Casino at Lincoln Race Course. Lance Morgan is president and CEO of Ho-Chunk, Inc, the parent company of the casino, and says they expect...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska couple frustrated over upcharges with moving in-state

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Looking for a more relaxed lifestyle an Omaha couple moved to small-town Nebraska but getting there cost them a startling amount of stress and cash. After paying for a move from Omaha to Crawford, Nebraska, Jessica Irwin tells her mom she has a lot of emotions to unpack.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

What is a heat burst? Nebraska experiences rare weather event Monday morning

YORK COUNTY, Neb. — Parts of eastern Nebraska, especially York County, experienced a rare weather event Monday morning — a heat burst. So what is a heat burst? It starts with a regular thunderstorm. Then an updraft with the warm air rising creates that convection thunderstorm as cooler air drops to the surface, creating those gusty winds and then typically a downdraft.
YORK COUNTY, NE

