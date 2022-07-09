Assistant coach to leave Nebraska basketball team

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 11)–A burglary at a central Lincoln home on Sunday is under investigation, where two antique shotguns, a rifle and other items were taken. Lincoln Police say they were called to the 200 block of North 30th Street, where a resident reported that a basement window was broken by an unknown person, who got inside and stole two antique guns, a 12-gauge and 20-gauge, along with a .22-caliber rifle, a Husker football national championship jacket that’s red with white sleeves, various electronics and jewelry. The total loss is around $3,550.
