Dunbar, WV

Little Caesars donates K-9 equipment to WV law enforcement agencies

By Amanda Barber
 4 days ago
(Photo courtesy of Logan County Sheriff’s Department)

(WOWK) — Various law enforcement agencies in West Virginia now have new equipment for K-9 officers thanks to the Little Caesars Pizza Paws campaign through VDM Management.

Every year in April, Little Caesars runs a campaign and gives a portion of their proceeds to local law enforcement K-9s in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.

The Dunbar Police Department posted on Facebook to thank Little Caesars for their donation of 160 K-9 handles along with essential kits.

“We would like to thank Little Caesars Pizza Paws (VDM Management) for their donation of equipment to our K-9 unit,” Dunbar PD said.

(Photo courtesy of Dunbar Police Department)

The Logan County Sheriff’s Department also made a Facebook post to thank Little Caesars for donating supplies for K-9 Aga and K-9 Tir. Items included a tracking leash, camelback drinking system, portable water bowl, tactical collar, grooming brush and a Kong “chew toy.”

“We are very appreciative to Little Caesars for the support and donations provided to our K-9s and handlers,” the sheriff’s department said.

(Photo courtesy of Logan County Sheriff’s Department)

To learn more about the Little Caesars Pizza Paws campaign in the Tri-State, click here.

