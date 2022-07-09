ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

5-time All-Star John Wall signs with LA Clippers

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Five-time All-Star John Wall signed a free-agent deal with the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.

Wall posted photos on his social media accounts of him signing his contract and receiving congratulations from owner Steve Ballmer in Las Vegas, where the Clippers have a team in the NBA Summer League.

“John is one of the great downhill drivers and shot creators of his era,” said Lawrence Frank, president of basketball operations. “He will add depth to our backcourt with his initiating, passing and point-of-attack defense.”

The 31-year-old guard averaged 20.6 points, 6.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds while starting 40 games for the Houston Rockets during the 2020-21 season. He sat out all of last season while the Rockets considered a long-term plan for him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HBDVg_0gZgiYC800

Wall had left heel surgery that caused him to miss most of the 2018-19 season. He sat out the entire following season while recovering. He played in just 41 games in 2017-18 after being limited by a left knee injury.

Wall played for the Washington Wizards from 2010-20 after being the first overall pick in the 2010 NBA draft out of Kentucky.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

23XI Racing Announces A Decision On Bubba Wallace

Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing team announced a major addition Tuesday, but it won't come at the expense of its current drivers. According to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, President Steve Lauletta said Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch will return to 23XI Racing in 2023. However, he didn't clarify if their deals run beyond next year.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
547K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy