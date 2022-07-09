ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

MPD says downtown barricades are "creative" crime solution amidst staff shortages

By Adam Duxter
 4 days ago

MPD uses barricades downtown as "creative" crime solution 02:18

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police are taking measures to reduce traffic in downtown's Mill District following a destructive and disruptive 4th of July crime outburst.

Starting Friday, Second Street in the Mill District has been marked by concrete barriers and road closure signs in several areas.

Minneapolis Police Inspector Bill Peterson says the effort is to slow down traffic by reducing routes in and out of the area.

"The name of the game right now is creativity, given staffing challenges," Peterson said. "It's no secret that we're challenged staffing-wise, so we're finding a number of different ways to get creative to provide public safety."

The barricade blocks will remain up for a still undetermined amount of time, Peterson said.

In addition, Minneapolis police have created parking restrictions limiting overnight parking in the area.

"We are being as creative as we can," Peterson said.

People who live in the area say they're encouraged by the quick response but were surprised to see the barricades go up with no warning.

"It definitely feels a little bit alienating and polarizing to have these barricades dividing up the neighborhood," said David Otero. "It's weird because during the day, it feels fine, it feels safe. Then as the night descends, it feels like the purge."

"It feels like the city is taking it seriously," said Emily Spott, who says she wishes police were as responsive in other city neighborhoods. "The lack of police response on July 4th and how long it was going on was really disconcerting. It kind of felt like we were abandoned."

"It's going to disrupt our ease of getting in and out of the neighborhood and diverting traffic," said Kevin Ellich. "But if it's an inconvenience that we have to live with for a little while, so be it as long as the neighborhood is kept safe, and we don't have incidents like that in the future."

Howard Kase-One Hudson
2d ago

Why do we continue to accept the shell game politicians play? It is, has has been, clearly evident that the people in charge of this city have no clue how to run Minneapolis. Why do we keep enabling them to sink our city deeper, and deeper, into degradation? The city, county, and state administrations respond with card board cut out solutions. None of which have ever worked, and definitely won't work when even the average citizens are running red lights! We wouldn't accept this level of incompetence from our mailman, auto mechanic, or insurance agent, why are we accepting it from the very people that run our city? What is wrong with us?

Jim Williams
3d ago

time to call in the social workers. maybe they had a very traumatic childhood. maybe mommy or daddy touched them in the no-no square. barriers and barricades do not deter crime. police and police alone deter crime. let the police do their jobs. stop boot strapping them.

