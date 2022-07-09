Shawn Mendes postpones Saturday show at Xcel Energy Center 00:34

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Pop singer Shawn Mendes announced Friday night that he would not be playing his show at the Xcel Energy Center Saturday, citing the need for a mental health break.

Mendes is postponing the next three weeks of shows until further notice.

Xcel Energy Center told fans to hang onto their tickets, which will still be valid when a new date is announced.

"After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost," Mendes said in a statement.