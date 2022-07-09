ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Hazmat scare shuts down route 23 near Chillicothe for five hours

By The Guardian
sciotovalleyguardian.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A tractor-trailer accident turned into a hazmat scare late Friday evening. The Ohio Highway Patrol, along with fire and rescue, responded to the area of route 23 for a semi-rollover accident near Chillicothe. Multiple crews responded to...

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Comments / 0

Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Truck rolls in Ross Co. near Cynthiana causing hazmat situation

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A large truck has rolled in Ross County, causing a hazmat situation. It happened Tuesday at around 2:30 p.m. on route 41 at Lapperell Road. The EMA has been called for a fuel spill from the big rig . Route 41 was shutdown as crews cleaned up the crash.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

OSHP: Two die in one-vehicle Highland County crash

HIGHLAND CO. – Two people died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the incident. At approximately 11:08 a.m., Francis Brown, 75, of Greenfield, was operating a 2016 Jeep Cherokee southwest on State Route 138 in...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Deputies investigate rollover accident in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio— The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover accident in the area of Brown Hollow Road. The accident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. According to initial reports, one vehicle was involved in the crash and had rolled over an embankment. Only minor...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Multi-vehicle crash brings traffic to a stop on route 23 in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of route 23 and route 752 Monday afternoon on a multi-vehicle accident. According to initial reports, multiple cars including a tractor-trailer were involved in the crash. The Guardian could not independently confirm the names of those involved...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Adena, OH
Chillicothe, OH
Crime & Safety
Chillicothe, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Chillicothe, OH
State
Connecticut State
City
Hamden, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Route 35 crash turns deadly in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — One person has died following a crash Sunday afternoon in Ross County, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol. The Guardian broke the story of a collision along route 35 just outside of Richmond Dale at around 4:30 p.m. this afternoon. In a statement released by...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two, including child flown from serious Chillicothe crash

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Several people were hurt, including a child in a crash near Chillicothe on Monday. It happened at around 3:15 p.m. on Plyley’s Lane near Alum Cliff Road. The Guardian has learned multiple cars were involved in the head-on accident, which left two people to be...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Material#Chemicals#Traffic Accident#The Ohio Highway Patrol#Oumaru Sheriff
10TV

Car slams into downtown Columbus restaurant in overnight crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A downtown Columbus restaurant is damaged after a car slammed into the building early Monday morning. Two cars crashed at the intersection of East Spring Street and North High Street around 3:10 a.m., according to Columbus police. One vehicle involved in the crash hit the front...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Serious crash shuts down route 35 in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio –— Rescue personnel responded to a two-vehicle accident along route 35 at Limerick Road in eastern Ross County around 4:30 p.m. According to initial reports, a van and a tractor-trailer carrying logs collided in that area, leaving at least one person trapped. A 9-1-1 caller...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Two in Critical Condition After Head on Crash in Ross County

Chillicothe – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Plyleys Lane near Polk Hollow Road in Ross County. On July 11, 2022, at approximately 3:04 P.M., A 2014 Kia Soul, driven by Avereauna Dunn, 20, of Kingson, was negotiating a curve southwest on Plyleys Lane when a 1996 Honda Civic, driven by Brandon Leach, 32, of New Lexington, failed to negotiate a curve northeast on Plyleys Lane, traveled left of center and struck the Kia head-on. Ms. Dunn was transported to Adena Regional Medical Center for her injuries. Mr. Leach was flown to Grant Medical Center for his injuries. Two juvenile passengers were also injured in the crash. One juvenile was flown to Nationwide Children’s Hospital for her injuries. The second juvenile sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital by a family member.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Car collides with Bistro in downtown Columbus after crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A car collided into a Bistro located in downtown Columbus overnight Monday after a crash, according to Columbus police. Police say the crash occurred just after 3:00 a.m. when two cars hit each other in the 100 block of N. High Street, with one car ending up hitting the Haveli Indian […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
sciotovalleyguardian.com

ATV crash sends one person to the hospital in Pike Co.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio —– Rescue crews along with deputies from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of the 1600 block of Bell Hollow Road for an ATV accident. The call came in around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday evening. Reports say the rider of the...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fire engulfs vehicle on North Bridge Street in Chillicothe

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio— Firefighters in Chillicothe responded to a vehicle blaze on N. Bridge St. around 9 p.m. According to initial reports, the vehicle was in the turning lane for Shawnee Square when it erupted into flames. The Guardian could not independently confirm if there were any injuries as...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Emergency personnel responds to a motorcycle crash in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol with rescue personnel responded to route 159 just north of Chillicothe for a motorcycle accident. According to initial reports from the patrol, the rider lost control and flipped the motorcycle near the area of Kenworth and Adena Regional Medical Center. The...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Family killed in north Columbus house fire identified

ABOVE: Neighbors remember the family who died in a house fire in North Columbus on July 7. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Fire has identified the family who died in a house fire in north Columbus last week. According to Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeffery Geitter, Mark Nibert, 61, his wife Linda, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Name of victim, additional details released in boating fatality

PARKERSBURG — Additional details have been released in a fatal boating accident that remains under investigation by state and federal authorities. Jackie Jones, 80, of Lancaster, Ohio, died after a pleasure boat he was on was struck by a barge on July 1, said Capt. Christopher Lester, with the District 6 office of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.
LANCASTER, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Woman Arrested for Obstruction When Officers Find White Powder in Car

Chillicothe – A woman was arrested and charged with obstruction and tampering with evidence after police responded to a person passed out in a car. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were dispatched to 66 Zander Dr, in reference to a suspicious person. Dispatch had notified that an unknown female was either passed or asleep in her vehicle parked at the residence. Upon arrival, they observed a silver Honda parked in front of the residence. A female in the front driver’s seat who appeared to be sleeping was woken up and was identified as Andrea Holt.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
meigsindypress.com

Rutland PD Investigating Attempted Break-in

RUTLAND, Ohio – One person is suspected in an alleged attempted breaking and entering in Rutland,. According to a statement from the Rutland Police Department, 11 p.m. on July 7, 2022, Rutland PD responded to a 911 call reporting “a male believed to be armed with a gun attempting to break into a residence in the 100 block of North Main Street with occupants inside.”
RUTLAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy