ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grovetown, GA

“It’s probably one of the worst things I’ve seen in 25 years,” Grovetown police, neighbors describe horrifying living conditions of abused elder

By Ashley Jones
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SpY0I_0gZghfSY00

GROVETOWN, G,A, (WJBF) – We’re digging deeper into a case of elder abuse in Grovetown. A 74-year-old woman found living in a feces-infested home. Now both her daughter and granddaughter are in jail. It all started with a tip to code enforcement.

“It’s probably one of the worst things I’ve seen in 25 years,” said Grovetown Chief of Police, Jamie Kitchens.

At first glance, the home at 533 Jackson Street appears to be a nice one-story house in a quiet neighborhood, but according to reports from the Grovetown Chief of Police, the inside was nothing short of horrifying.


“Walls windows all had…the floors mainly obviously but it all had what we suspect to be both animal and human feces,” said Chief Kitchens.

Chief Kitchens says his agency removed more than 30 different animals from the home.

He says, “There were 24 dogs I believe and anywhere from six to ten cats, rabbits, some turtles and some snakes.”

According to the police report,  neither the showers nor the toilets functioned properly. The only clean water inside the home was from the refrigerator dispenser. 74-year-old Rebecca Turner had been living there with her daughter 47-year-old daughter, Latisha Brighurst, and her granddaughter, 23-year-old Hannah Brighurst

.Kitchens says, “These folks had excrements on their clothing and walked out and talked to us like it was just another day.”

Turner was found with feces in her hair and cuts and scrapes on her arms  from the animals in her home. Chief Kitchens says she was disabled and relied on her family to take care of her. Even her wheelchair was covered in feces. Both her daughter and granddaughter were arrested and  charged with felony neglect and misdemeanor cruelty to animals. Turner was hospitalized and will be placed in an adult care facility upon release.

“You just blowed my mind,” said Alexander Jackson.

Jackson lived across the street from the family. He said an older gentleman also stayed at the home but he hasn’t seem him in years. He also says that the home was once condemned. Chief Kitchens confirmed that law enforcement had to visit the home in the past because of calls from code enforcement.

Ashley: “Have you ever smelled anything coming from over there? Jackson: When they condemned it the first time, yes.” ” Ashley: Describe it. Jackson: Awful.”

Another neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified, says he would see rats coming from the house

.”The odor. And the first time it happened I was standing in my backyard and I saw mice. I lifted up a pallet and I saw mice run under my fence back over to their side,” said William Baker.

It’s important to notify law enforcement if you believe a friend or loved one is being abused.


Warning signs can include bruises, burns, withdrawal and excessive spending. The Area Agency on Aging provides services and resources for people who may need help. Call 706-210-2018 for more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 18

cranberry
3d ago

a lot of people don't like to get involved in situations like this because they fear retaliation from the abusers every name and information that's given is not kept confidential🤔

Reply
6
AP_001343.1dcf54d296664c83ba8a3839fb030e20.1215
3d ago

It’s unreal this could had been happening so long and no one had noticed- very hard to believe!!!

Reply(7)
13
Sherilyn Prost
3d ago

You know its bad enough that the daughter and grand daughter lived there. Thats their CHOICE! But to hear that their eldetly handicapped mother was FORCED to live there is horrific abuse on a whole other level!

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

‘It never gets easier’: Local crimes leave emotional scars

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for 20-year-old Hasheem Glover, who’s charged with the murder of two men at a Days Inn hotel. We did some digging with the Aiken and Saluda County sheriff’s offices and found he’s been charged with several other crimes.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wgac.com

Augusta Man Found Dead in Burke County

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what they are calling a suspicious death over the weekend. Deputies were called to the 1200 block of Watkins Pond Road between Old Waynesboro Road and Highway 56 around 11:15 a.m. Sunday. That’s where they found the body of 58-year-old Morris Harden of Augusta.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grovetown, GA
Grovetown, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WJBF

Aiken man charged with four counts of Attempted Murder

AIKEN, South Carolina (WJBF) – An Aiken man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Keith Sharpe, 21, of Aiken, has been charged with four counts of Attempted Murder. According to the description of offense, Sharpe and another suspect, who were both armed with a […]
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Victim identified in Saturday morning fatal car crash in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, South Carolina (WJBF) – Authorities have identified the victim that was killed in a fatal Aiken County crash in Aiken County. According to the Aiken County Coroner, the victim has been identified as Agustin Choc-Pop, 19, Philadelphia, PA. According to the coroner, Choc-Pop died from blunt force injuries. Authorities say that there was […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley
wach.com

SC Coroner identifies teens killed in Aiken County crash

AIKEN COUNTY (WACH) — The Aiken County Coroner has identified the victim from the Saturday morning collision on I-20. LOCAL FIRST | SC Coroner identifies teens killed in Aiken County crash. Per Coroner Darrly Ables, the victim has been identified as 19-year-old Agustin Choc-Pop of Philadelphia, PA. Ables says...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

1 victim ID’d, 2nd person dies after Aiken County crash

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A second person has died after a three-car crash over the weekend on Interstate 20 in Aiken County. Also, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified a person who died earlier from injuries suffered in the crash. The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Burke County Homicide victim identified

Burke County, GA (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a suspicious death. Around 11:16 am Sunday morning, deputies responded to the 1200 block of Watkins Pond Road between Old Waynesboro Road and Hwy 56. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the body of, 58-year-old Morris Harden of Augusta, lying just off the roadway. […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elder Abuse#Police#Living Conditions#Cruelty To Animals#Snake
WJBF

“Did she willfully intend for Izzy to die,” Sheriff Alfonzo Williams explains investigation into drowning death of 4-year-old

BURKE COUNTY, G.A. (WJBF) –  Burke County’s Sheriff is explaining why his office can’t file charges related to the drowning death of 4 year-old Israel Scott. Augusta’s District Attorney is also weighing in. “Did she willfully intend for Izzy to die,” said Sheriff Alfonzo Williams. Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams says he and his investigators […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

13-year-old arrested for GameStop Armed Robbery, charged as an adult

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to an Armed robbery in Augusta Saturday afternoon. It took place around 2:45 pm at GameStop on Deans Bridge Road. Victims stated that an unknown subject was wearing a hoodie and mask, presented a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of money. That suspect has been identified […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJBF

Augusta Rotary Club members working to decrease youth violent crime

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) – A 13-year-old is now behind bars after an armed robbery at a Gamestop, it’s part of a recent trend of crimes involving young people. “Its hard to watch the news every night and see those young people commit violent acts,” President of the Rotary Club of Augusta Dr. Faye Hargrove […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

New details arise from Grovetown elder abuse case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We continue coverage on the elder abuse case in Grovetown after police found a 74-year-old living in filthy conditions. The granddaughter, Hannah Brickhurst, sits in jail on Friday, charged with felony neglect to a disabled adult. Police have not arrested her mother, Latisha Brickhurst. We are...
GROVETOWN, GA
WJBF

WJBF

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy