Steese Volunteer Fire Department set to open firehouse doors to the public

Ever since Billie Holliday visited Anchorage in 1954 for a gig at the 1042 Club, Alaska has served as a desired destination for musical acts both big and small. While some artists plan a tour stop because they want to check another state off of the list of places they have performed, other acts have viewed Alaska as a new frontier to gain fans willing to spend money on records, tickets, and merchandise. Throughout the ‘70s and early ‘80s, West Anchorage High School’s auditorium served as the preferred venue for large national touring acts. Steppenwolf, Ozzy Osbourne, Bee Gees, Ray Charles, Johnny Cash, and the Grateful Dead performed inside the school’s 2,000-seat auditorium.
Comments / 0