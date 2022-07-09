Friday’s Little League Baseball district results

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Little League Ohio District 2 Baseball Tournament continues at the Fields of Dreams in Boardman.

The following are results from Friday night’s action.

I n the Minor Baseball (9U) Division: Canfield defeated Poland 7-0. Canfield will play in the championship game on Tuesday, July 12 at 6 p.m. on Field L1 against the winner of Saturday’s Poland-Boardman game, which will be played at 10 a.m. on Field L3.

I n the Minor Baseball (10U) Division: Canfield defeated Poland 8-6 and Boardman defeated Austintown 10-0. Austintown is eliminated from the tournament.



Boardman will play Poland on Saturday, July 9 at 10 a.m. on Field L1 in an elimination game.



Canfield will play in the championship game on Tuesday, July 12 at 8 p.m. on Field L1 vs the winner of Boardman-Poland.

