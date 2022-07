A new daily roundtrip option between Washington D.C. and Roanoke provides Virginians with two options to travel from the nation’s capital and the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Amtrak said in a press release that the new roundtrip departs from D.C. at 8:05 a.m. and arrives in Roanoke at 1 p.m. The return trip leaves Roanoke at 4:30 p.m. and arrives in D.C. at 9:28 p.m. The route includes stops in Alexandria, Manassas, Culpeper, Charlottesville and Lynchburg.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO