Saint Louis, MO

Local photography business accused of being a wedding day nightmare

By Melanie Johnson
KMOV
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Local photographer Whitnie Wagster is accused of doing bad business. Customers said photoshoots meant to capture precious memories turned into a disaster and ruined their special day. "I don't have all of the getting ready pictures. I don't have all the pictures of walking...

www.kmov.com

KMOV

Helping moms navigate the car market

News 4's Leah Hill visited the stingrays at Caribbean Cove at the Saint Louis Zoo. The St. Louis Science Center is having laser light shows from July 8-17. 'I want justice for my husband;' Wife speaks after North City man dies in suspected dog attack.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

See Incredible Footage of KISS Playing the KSHE Kite Fly in 1974 in St. Louis

It’s not often that we get to see vintage St. Louis concert footage (with matching audio) in such high quality, so this footage from the KSHE Kite Fly is jaw-dropping. The KSHE Kite Fly festivals are a huge part of St. Louis music history. St. Louis’ favorite classic rock station always brings the party and that was never more true than it was on March 29, 1974 when they introduced St. Louis to KISS.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Adventure Awaits With The Kirkwood Senior Travel Club

Kirkwood Senior Travel Club registration is now open for four fall 2022 trips. Laura Horton, Kirkwood’s recreation supervisor, said Kirkwood residents and non-residents are welcome to participate. All trips depart from and return to Kirkwood Community Center at 111 S. Geyer Road. To register online, visit kirkwoodparksandrec.org, or call...
KIRKWOOD, MO
KMOV

Episode 192: Serendipity Ice Cream

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Just in time for National Ice Cream Day (July 17), beloved Serendipity Ice Cream is now open in The Grove in St. Louis. It will be almost 19 years to the day that Beckie Jacobs open her shop in Webster Groves. She closed that storefront...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Bonne Terre Looks Into Text Alerts

(Bonne Terre) The Bonne Terre City Council this week approved some work on school street if MoDot awards a matching grant to the community. City administrator Shawn Kay explains the project…. This would be a $600,000 project with 75% being paid for by MoDot. The city is considering some regulations...
BONNE TERRE, MO
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Swansea, IL USA

Hello, my name is Austin and I’m a 30 year old Man. I went disc golfing with 4 friends and my wife last night and we lost 3 discs in the woods between us all on different holes. So this morning I got up with the Sunrise and went out on my own to see if I would have better luck finding them in brighter light. It was a beautiful warm morning so I brought my dog as well. After being super excited about finding all 3 discs in under an hour, which was pretty good considering the size of the course, I had a walk back to my car about 3/4 of a mile. Half way back near one of the baskets I saw something on the ground and I don’t like litter so I figured I’d pick it up. It happened to be this heart and I thought it was kind of cool so I Kept it. I went to my last day of leadership at church for our youth group because we are moving in 2 weeks, I’m now painting at my in-laws to help them out, and my wife and 2 girls came as well so it’s been an awesome day so far. I just showed my wife and mother in law and they also thought it was cool to find so I decided to actually post this! Thank you for a spark of joy in a blessed life 🙏🏼
SWANSEA, IL
KMOV

Saint Louis Zoo helping educate about sharks & stingrays

The St. Louis Science Center is having laser light shows from July 8-17. ‘I want justice for my husband;’ Wife speaks after North City man dies in suspected dog attack. Melvina Moore spoke with News 4 after her husband of eight years was found dead. Greater St. Louis Book...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Science Center to hold laser light show series

News 4's Leah Hill visited the stingrays at Caribbean Cove at the Saint Louis Zoo. ‘I want justice for my husband;’ Wife speaks after North City man dies in suspected dog attack. Updated: 6 hours ago. Melvina Moore spoke with News 4 after her husband of eight years was...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
My Journal Courier

Adrienne Winters celebrates birthday

Adrienne Grace Winters is celebrating her 11th birthday. She was born July 11, 2011, the daughter of Corey and Kendra Winters of St. Peters, Missouri. She has two brothers, Everett, 13; and Cy, 6. Her grandparents are Steve and Vicke Meyer of Concord and Terry and Jean Anne Winters of Cottleville, Missouri. Her great-grandmother is Irene Bettis of Chapin.
SAINT PETERS, MO
KIX 105.7

This Custom Built Round Steel Home Near St. Louis Is For Sale

There are plenty of amazing homes for sale on Zillow and sites like it. Some of them are posh, some have potential, some make you go wow, and some have some potential. This unique custom-built round steel home near St. Louis is one of those homes that have a little bit of the wow factor and has a lot of potential to be jaw-dropping if someone has a little vision.
SEDALIA, MO
advantagenews.com

My Just Desserts owner seriously injured in Jamaica

The owner of My Just Desserts in downtown Alton is in a Jamaican hospital, unresponsive after a weekend auto accident. Yvonne Campbell and her family were vacationing and following an event, the taxi they were riding in was in an accident. She has yet to regain consciousness. Lexi Graves is...
ALTON, IL
KMOV

Mid-day gunfire erupts in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - People were scrambling for cover and sheltering in place when gunfire rang out around noon Tuesday at North 15th Street and Olive Street in downtown St. Louis. Residents of Skyline Apartments told us they heard a barrage of gunfire. “I was on Facetime with my...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

National Association of College Admission will not hold convention in St. Louis due to Missouri abortion law

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A national organization says it will not hold its convention in St. Louis in response to Missouri’s new law banning most abortions statewide. The National Association of College Admission Counseling (NACAC) sent News 4 a statement confirming St. Louis is no longer in the running due to the trigger law that went into place when the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade. Mayor Tishaura Jones tweeted a response to the announcement.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

