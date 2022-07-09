ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, MA

Fire crews battling 3-alarm fire in Newton

By Bryan Lambert
whdh.com
 4 days ago

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a large blaze at a two-and-a-half story house in...

whdh.com

whdh.com

Marble slabs shatter on Mass. Pike, causing delays

WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Traffic in Weston and eastbound is backed up after a tractor-trailer dropped several slabs of marble on I-90 East. The Massachusetts State Police tweeted that the cleanup was underway Tuesday morning in the right lane and breakdown lane. State Police said the tractor-trailer’s load shifted, causing some slabs to fall onto the roadway.
whdh.com

Seaside mansion in Hingham destroyed in massive fire

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two adults and a child were able to escape a massive fire at a seaside mansion in Hingham. Hingham Fire Chief Steve Murphy said a nanny and child were on the home’s porch when the fire broke out Monday. He said both ran away, then ran back in for a painter who was working on the second floor at the time. All three then made it out safely.
HINGHAM, MA
Newton, MA
Massachusetts Accidents
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Newton, MA
Newton, MA
Daily Voice

Four-Alarm Fire Breaks Out At Massive South Shore Home (DEVELOPING)

Multiple Crews were on the scene in Hingham where a 4-alarm fire broke out at a "very large structure," according to a Tweet from Southern Mass Alerts (@metro_notify). The fire was reported in the area of 4 Mann Street around 1 p.m. on Monday, July 11, NECN reports. Multiple Tweets suggest the home is a single-family home worth more than $3 million.
HINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

Skydiver seriously injured after parachute malfunction in Orange

ORANGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A skydiver is in the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after their parachute appeared to have malfunctioned, causing them to land on the roof of a nearby warehouse Sunday evening. The skydiver went to Jumptown Skydiving in Orange. The Orange Fire Rescue EMS was seen...
ORANGE, MA
whdh.com

Boston Fire crews close Congress Street to Post Office Square

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Fire crews have closed off the area from Congress and State Streets to Post Office Square while responding to a call on Congress Street. The call came in at 4:50 a.m. Tuesday for a reported manhole fire on Congress Street, according to Boston Police. Congress Street...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Child credited with helping save painter during massive Hingham mansion fire

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A child who escaped the flames of a massive fire in Hingham is being credited with helping save someone still in a mansion as it burned. Officials said a painter was working in the multi-million-dollar home when the fire started before 1 p.m. Monday. A nanny and little boy had been on the porch and were able to run away as it began, but came back to alert the painter, ensuring all three were able to get away.
HINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

Hudson, N.H. Police investigating 15-day-old infant death

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Hudson, New Hampshire Police are investigating after a 15-day-old infant died in a Massachusetts hospital under mysterious circumstances. On June 22, the Hudson Police Department received a notification from the Division for Children, Youth and Families over concern about an infant admitted to a Massachusetts hospital the night before. The infant was taken form his parents’ apartment on Burns Hill Road in Hudson to a local hospital in medical distress, and was later transported to a Massachusetts hospital. He later died on June 30.
HUDSON, NH
WCVB

Teen girl struck by vehicle in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, Mass. — A teenage girl is recovering after she was struck by a vehicle in Stoughton, Massachusetts, on Monday. Police responded to the crash just after 8 p.m. on Springwood Avenue. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. The victim...
STOUGHTON, MA
WCVB

Rollover crash on Interstate 93 in Wilmington under investigation

WILMINGTON, Mass. — A rollover crash on Interstate 93 in Wilmington, Massachusetts is under investigation Monday. The crash happened at 2 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway. It's not clear if anyone was injured in the crash. WCVB will have more information when it becomes available.
WILMINGTON, MA
whdh.com

Gloucester Police and harbormasters rescue paddleboarders miles from shore

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Gloucester Police and Harbormasters rescued a mother and son who had drifted up to three miles from the shore while paddleboarding. On Tuesday afternoon, Gloucester dispatchers received a 911 call from a man who said that his wife and son had been blown out to see while paddleboarding out from Coffin Beach. The husband said he could no longer see his wife out on the water, and could only see his son’s silhouette.
GLOUCESTER, MA
whdh.com

One person in hospital from stabbing in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Roxbury early Monday morning. At 3:52 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a person stabbed at 2179 Washington Street in Roxbury. Officers located an adult male suffering from serious life-threatening injuries upon arriving...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Alert from power plant that evacuated Seacoast beaches was false alarm

SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) - An alert blasted over a loudspeaker at several New Hampshire Seacoast beaches to evacuate due to an incident at the Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant was a false alarm, 7NEWS has learned. Beachgoers heard the alert in towns including Seabrook, Hampton and Rye and quickly evacuated. However,...
SEABROOK, NH
whdh.com

Teens charged in connection with South Station attack arraigned

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three of the four teens facing charges in connection with an assault of a 20-year-old musician outside South Station last month were arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court and released to their parents on several conditions. The three teems, a 15-year-old from Allston, a 16-year-old from Allston and...
BOSTON, MA

