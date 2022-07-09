Fire crews battling 3-alarm fire in Newton

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Hudson, New Hampshire Police are investigating after a 15-day-old infant died in a Massachusetts hospital under mysterious circumstances. On June 22, the Hudson Police Department received a notification from the Division for Children, Youth and Families over concern about an infant admitted to a Massachusetts hospital the night before. The infant was taken form his parents’ apartment on Burns Hill Road in Hudson to a local hospital in medical distress, and was later transported to a Massachusetts hospital. He later died on June 30.
