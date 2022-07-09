Fire crews battling 3-alarm fire in Newton

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A child who escaped the flames of a massive fire in Hingham is being credited with helping save someone still in a mansion as it burned. Officials said a painter was working in the multi-million-dollar home when the fire started before 1 p.m. Monday. A nanny and little boy had been on the porch and were able to run away as it began, but came back to alert the painter, ensuring all three were able to get away.

