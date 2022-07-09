ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan

Anthony Albanese remembers Shinzo Abe as ‘a true friend’ of Australia

 4 days ago
Anthony Albanese speaks to the media during a press conference on Saturday where he paid tribute to the former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.

Anthony Albanese has paid tribute to Shinzo Abe, saying he was still in shock at news of the former Japanese prime minister’s assassination.

The friendship Abe offered Australia was “warm in sentiment and profound in consequence”, Albanese said on Saturday.

“Japan has lost a true patriot and a true leader. And Australia has lost a true friend.

“No one was more committed to furthering relations between our two nations.”

Abe, 67, was shot and killed while campaigning near a train station in the Japanese city of Nara on Friday. A man was arrested at the scene.

Albanese said Abe, who visited Australia five times as prime minister, had been instrumental in delivering several historic agreements and elevated relations between the two nations to a special strategic partnership.

“Mr Abe understood instinctively the values that Australia and Japan share of democracy and human rights and the shared interest we have in bolstering the global rules-based order,” Albanese said.

Albanese noted Abe addressed both houses of parliament in Canberra in 2014, and four years later became the first Japanese leader to visit Darwin, which was bombed by Japan during the second world war.

“Mr Abe was a great statesman who made a difference,” Albanese told reporters in Canberra.

“His vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific had a profound effect on regional and global security.”

According to protocol, official Australian flags will fly at half-mast on the day of Abe’s funeral.

Major landmarks will be lit in red and white in Melbourne on Saturday night as a tribute to Abe, as will Adelaide Oval and South Australia’s parliament. The Sydney Opera House will follow suit on Sunday.

Yesterday, Japan tragically lost one of its finest leaders.

Tomorrow night, the sails of the @SydOperaHouse will shine brightly in red and white, in honour of the life of Shinzo Abe.

NSW stands together with our friends in Japan.

— Dom Perrottet (@Dom_Perrottet) July 9, 2022

The Australian Olympic Committee also hailed Abe as a great friend to the global sporting movement.

The AOC president, Ian Chesterman, said the success of the Tokyo Games during the Covid pandemic was a tribute to his leadership and perseverance.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Mr Abe,” he said. “The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games were such a triumph, giving hope and inspiration to so many around the world.”

The International Olympic Committee vice-president, John Coates, worked closely with the then prime minister in his capacity as chair of the IOC coordination commission for the Tokyo Games.

“Without Shinzo Abe’s commitment, the decision to postpone the Games by one year in the face of the global pandemic would simply not have happened,” Coates said.

“All of the athletes of the world who participated in the Tokyo 2020 Games are forever indebted to him.”

The chief executive of the Business Council of Australia, Jennifer Westacott, said Abe was a visionary leader in the Indo-Pacific and “a champion of a freer and more open world”.

The Guardian

‘The Punisher’: Rodrigo Duterte’s violent reign as Philippines president to end

Six years ago, the tough-talking mayor of Davao City, known as “the Punisher” because of his merciless approach to crime, was on the brink of taking national power in the Philippines. He promised to move power away from Manila elites, tackle poverty, corruption, and drugs. “When I become president,” Rodrigo Duterte told one rally, “I will order the police to find those people [involved in drugs] and kill them. The funeral parlours will be packed.”
ASIA
Indy100

This map shows what would happen to you if a nuclear bomb was dropped where you live

We live in what seems like an ever increasingly hostile world.The conflict in Ukraine has been a stark wake-up call for many people that huge superpowers like Russia have the capabilities to launch an attack on their neighbouring nations and have shown indications that they aren't willing to stop there.Just last week, Vladimir Putin's ally Andrey Gurulyov said on Russian state TV that if they wanted to trigger World War III they would first drop the bombs on London.Gurulyov, a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party said: "We’ll destroy the entire group of the enemy’s space satellites during the...
WORLD
