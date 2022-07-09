KCK police detective, ‘Remarkable Woman,’ honored before Royals game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Twelve percent of the men and women in uniform in the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are Black. Less than two percent are Black females.

“I shouldn’t say it, but I’m going to say it, ‘It’s about time,” KCKPD Internal Affairs Detective Elaine Moore said Friday evening. “I’ve gone through a lot of issues being 25 years ago, joining the police department, being the only female.”

Moore has held a lot of positions, but her last 11 years have been the most influential.

“2011 is when I really understood what Kansas City, Kansas needed. What the kids needed, and nobody was providing it,” Moore said. “It was in small spurts, but nobody really cared.”

That year, Moore became a school resource officer at F L Schlagle High School, starting a food drive for students that continues to this day. Six years later, she helped launch the Police Athletic League of KCK or the PAL, giving children something positive to do after school hours.

It’s these reasons that Moore’s been named a Blue KC Hometown Hero. It’s a partnership between Blue KC and the Kansas City Royals, honoring 10 first responders every season. She got to come out onto the field before the Royals took on the Cleveland Guardians Friday.

“She goes into her job every single day through all of the adversity that she’s been through,” Moore’s daughter Kerenza Singletary said. “Like she said, she’s been here for 25 years. She goes into it every single day wanting to do at least a little bit for at least one person”

Moore said she declined the offer at first to be a Hometown Hero, saying she didn’t think she was worthy of it. Regardless though, the night’s made her feel proud.

“It makes you tear up,” Moore continued. “It really does because it’s like, ‘wow. Somebody really feels that much about me,’ and then the Royals accepted, so what were they thinking haha.”

As a Hometown Hero, $2,500 is being donated to The Battle Within organization, helping veterans and first responders. Officer Moore was honored as a FOX4 Remarkable Women finalist back in March of this year .

