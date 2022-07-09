ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ron DeSantis Announces a $21.8 Billion Surplus

By Kevin Derby
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07OVWG_0gZgfEK700

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the state of Florida had a $21.8 billion surplus during the 2021-22 fiscal year.

The governor’s office noted this was the largest surplus in Florida’s history and a 21 percent increase over expectations thanks to unexpected revenue.

“Collections in May were $742 million above estimates, and preliminary data for June collections are approximately $950 million above estimates,” the governor’s office noted.

“Despite the headwinds created by the Biden administration’s policies, Florida is in a strong fiscal position because we preserved freedom and kept our economy open,” said DeSantis. “Our responsible policies have allowed us to make record investments to support our communities, promote education, protect the environment, and provide record tax relief for Floridians, all while building record reserves to protect the state against the reckless fiscal policies from Washington.”

Most of the surplus–$15.7 billion–comes from General Revenue while $2.7 billion was from the Budget Stabilization fund and another $2.8 billion from unallocated trust funds. Almost $500 million of the surplus comes from the Emergency Preparedness and Response Fund.

DeSantis signed a $109.9 billion budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Comments / 0

Related
Toby Hazlewood

Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody Has $6 Million in Her Campaign Fund – Her Democratic Challengers Have $60,000

AG Moody and Gov. DeSantisGovernment of Florida, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Followers of politics in Florida have become used to hearing of the vast sums of money that Governor Ron DeSantis has been able to raise from donors to his political campaign fund - he frequently receives over $10 million per month and has amassed well over $100 million at this point.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Government
FloridaDaily

Charlie Crist, Debbie Wasserman Schultz Champion the Rapid Financing for Critical Condo Repairs Act

On Monday, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., showcased the “Rapid Financing for Critical Condo Repairs Act.”. Crist introduced the bill to “give condo associations access to federally backed loans that can be used to make critical structural and safety-based repairs to the buildings they manage” and which “authorizes the Federal Housing Administration to insure critical repair loans for condo associations, giving lenders the certainty to make the loan. Typically, condo associations delay critical repairs until they can collect special assessments from owners sufficient to begin repairs” last week. U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., is co-sponsoring the proposal.
SURFSIDE, FL
FloridaDaily

Florida Congressional Reps Back Extending TPS for Venezuela

At the end of last week, three members of the Florida delegation led more than two dozen members of the U.S. House in sending a letter to President Joe Biden and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas urging them to consider redesignating Venezuela for TPS and moving the required arrival date forward to December 31, 2021. DHS announced on Monday that it had extended TPS for 18 months for Venezuela.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Jimmy Patronis: Florida Returned More Than $15 Million to Holocaust Survivors in 2021-22 Fiscal Year

Last week, state Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis highlighted the Department of Financial Services (DFS) Holocaust Victims Assistance Program which returned more than $15 million to Florida Holocaust survivors during Fiscal Year 2021-22. The Department’s program aids Florida Holocaust survivors seeking to recover proceeds from insurance policies issued to...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Travis Taylor: Democracy Depends on Voter ID

As the federal government under President Biden continues its attempts to undermine the authority of the states to regulate their own elections — unconstitutional and unprecedented federal actions — states are reasserting their power by passing reforms that will protect the integrity of the electoral process. Louisiana is a national leader on this and should continue its work of making it easy to vote and hard to cheat.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
floridapolitics.com

Jason Pizzo: Put the abortion question to the people

The Democratic Miami Senator anticipates that the Governor will soon be asking the GOP-dominated Legislature for a total abortion ban. With the federal right to an abortion gone and left to state legislatures to decide, Miami Democratic state Sen. Jason Pizzo’s call for the question to be thrown to voters is blowing up.
MIAMI, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Electric bills surge in Southwest Florida but the reason is complicated

Power companies are citing international reasons as to why electric bills are increasing by 17% and 27% in parts of Southwest Florida. Carole Marble’s utility bill increased by $40 since last year. “Oh my God, what’s going on here? I’m over $200,” Marble said. “I live here alone. I turned my pool heater off because it was out of control.” She claims FPL is abusing its power.
FORT MYERS, FL
Action News Jax

Florida inpatients with COVID-19 top 4,000

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services posted data Monday that showed more than 4,000 Florida hospital inpatients had COVID-19. The department reported 4,035 inpatients had COVID-19 and that 421 were in intensive-care units. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Emergency Preparedness#Stabilization Fund#State Of Florida#Floridians#General Revenue#The Budget Stabilization#Response Fund
westorlandonews.com

Florida Republican Congressional Candidate Calls for Stronger Gun Safety Laws

In the wake of recent mass shootings, resulting in fatalities and many severe injuries, Republican congressional candidate Ted Edwards urged stronger gun safety laws to protect children and communities from the surge in mass shootings. The candidate said there have been 300 mass shootings already this year with a dozen already this month alone and was left with one question.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

House Appropriations Committee Backs 15 Projects Championed by Stephanie Murphy for Central Florida

This week, retiring U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., announced that the U.S. House Appropriations Committee approved 15 projects she spearheaded, totaling almost $14 million, to improve public safety, transportation, public health, housing and the environment in Central Florida. Murphy’s projects include funding to improve transportation and infrastructure, implement crucial stormwater...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
FloridaDaily

Jimmy Patronis Punches Back at Gavin Newsom, Points to Florida Outpacing the Nation on GDP

With California Gov. Gavin Newsom having run ads urging Floridians to move to California, state CFO Jimmy Patronis pushed back this week. Patronis showcased a report from the Department of Financial Services (DFS) that shows “how Florida’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) outpaced the nation and that total inflows to the Sunshine State contributed more than $23 billion in Adjusted Gross Income to Florida’s economy.”
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
click orlando

Florida man issued $3,500 after 2 years of disqualifying for jobless benefits

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Eric Reyes could be the face of frustrated unemployment claimants across the state of Florida. The Winter Park man was unemployed in 2021 and 2022 for a total of 10 weeks, yet he never received a single payment between jobs because, according to the Department of Economic Opportunity, his requests were “disqualified.”
WINTER PARK, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Florida's proposed transgender treatment rule draws raucous response

TALLAHASSEE — In what at times appeared more like a tent revival than an agency rule hearing, state health officials on Friday, July 8, received public input on a proposal that would deny Medicaid coverage for treatments such as puberty-blocking medication and hormone therapy for transgender people. Medical associations...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy