Monona County, IA

Monona County prepares for fair

By Nikolas Wilson
 4 days ago

ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) — Local fairs are a summer tradition in Siouxland and one county is already getting started.

The Monona County Fair started back in 1905 and the annual event takes place on Tuesday this year. County residents said that while the fair only runs for six days, the memories will last a lifetime.

Karen Hathaway has volunteered at the fair for more than 15 years. She said preparing for the fair is a community-wide effort.

“It takes a lot of volunteers to make this run,” she said. “We’ve got members of our 4-h clubs that are here helping clean today. We’re here today cleaning up but it takes a lot of people, a lot of volunteer hours. If we don’t have the volunteers, we can’t make it happen.”

Volunteers started cleaning fairgrounds this week, but planning started at the beginning of the year.

Chris Beedle is the fair board president. He said a youth mentoring organization, called 4-H, gives kids the chance to showcase their talents at the county’s largest annual event.

“The 4-H for the kids is a major thing for them to do every year,” he said. “Lots of great projects come out here and showcase all the hard work they’ve done over the years.”

It’s not all just fun and games. 10-year-old Gavin Bieler lives in Monona County. He helped get the fairgrounds ready for Siouxlanders.

“I’ve been picking up sticks and setting up tables for judging and fixing the landscape out here,” Bieler said.

Bieler said all the hard work cleaning the fairgrounds will be worth it if he can bring home some hardware.

“I’m hoping to get a first-place ribbon on my pie that I make,” he said. “The pie is a strawberry rhubarb pie.”

For more information on all the events planned at the fair, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

