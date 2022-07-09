ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Woman dead after crashing into SR-20 guardrail

By Kiah Armstrong
 4 days ago

UTAH (ABC4) – A woman died Friday after she collided with a guardrail on SR-20 while traveling on a motorcycle.

Around 12:50 p.m., a Harley Davidson Motorcycle was traveling eastbound on SR-20 near milepost 11.5, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).

Deputies say the initial investigation leads them to believe the motorcycle was traveling too fast around the turn and slid off the right side of the road.

The woman was separated from the motorcycle and hit the guardrail, sustaining life-threatening injuries and she passed away on the scene.

The husband of the woman was traveling behind her on a separate motorcycle at the time of the crash.

No other details have been released.

