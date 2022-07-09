ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

McKeesport woman allegedly held at gunpoint, robbed after giving ride to group of juveniles

By Sarafina James, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eY9Jz_0gZgeQho00

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A McKeesport woman tells Channel 11 she was held at gunpoint after doing what she thought was a good deed.

Johanna McCall was at the Unimart in McKeesport around midnight on Friday when she says a group of young males approached her and asked her for a ride.

McCall tells Channel 11 she gave five people under the age of 18 a ride near 5th Avenue.

One of the suspects, sitting in the passenger seat, instructed McCall to stop the car, holding her at gunpoint.

“The kid in the passenger seat pulled out a gun, pointed it to my head and asked me to get out of the car, he said, ‘Give me your wallet, give me your phone,’” said McCall. “It’s awful there are kids in McKeesport doing this to people.”

McCall says she got out of the car and notified police. She tells Channel 11 the group got away with her only reliable form of transportation.

“I have 5 kids, this is really like a big thing,” said McCall. “People in McKeesport are already low income. We can’t afford to just go out and get another car because they wanted to joy ride.”

McCall posted about her ordeal on social media, asking people to be on the lookout for her gold Saturn.

“A woman messaged me, called me, saying she saw two males riding it through North Versailles.”

North Versailles police have confirmed to Channel 11 that they used license plate readers from their traffic cams to track down the car at the Versailles Castle housing complex.

The vehicle was found locked and unoccupied.

Channel 11 reached out to the McKeesport Police Department for information on the suspects, but we have not heard back.

McCall tells Channel 11 that to add insult to injury, she still doesn’t have her car in her procession and will need to pay nearly $300 to get it back. She has set up a GoFundMe page to help with those expenses.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 40

Theresa Murphy Ritter
3d ago

sorry but anybody that knows McKeesport knows you don't give anybody a ride especially at midnight because if they were under 18 now at midnight you know they're trouble and that's just how it is not that you are responsible or deserve this but you should have known better you can't be nice nowadays and that's the sad part I pray everything turns out okay for this lady!

Reply
9
Charlene Anderson
3d ago

Late at night yu mind your own business and don't get involved in anything. Her fault .She's not very bright .every one is up to no good these days.

Reply(1)
6
Joe Johnson
3d ago

Victim of a crime? Now pay 300 bucks to get your car back. Great system.

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

16-year-old struck by bullet in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the hand. Police said the victim told police he was leaning outside a third-floor window of a home on the 700 block of Lorenz Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood when he was hit by the bullet.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Mckeesport, PA
Mckeesport, PA
Crime & Safety
City
North Versailles, PA
Shore News Network

16-year-old Shot While Leaning Out Third Story Window in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police Zone 6 officers were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Lorenz Avenue just before 5:25 p.m. for reports of a juvenile with a gunshot wound. Responding officers spoke with a 16-year-old boy, who was conscious and alert, with a gunshot wound to the hand. He told police he was leaning outside a third floor window of the home when he was shot.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Channel 11#Unimart
wtae.com

Greensburg police seek man who abandoned pet at local business

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Greensburg police have announced they’re looking for a man who abandoned a pet at a local business. Police haven’t said specifically where the incident happened or what kind of animal was involved but they did say the incident happened on July 5. They released...
GREENSBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 men arrested on gun charges in downtown Pittsburgh, South Side

PITTSBURGH — Two men were arrested on gun charges in downtown Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood in the past four days. According to Pittsburgh police, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Forbes Avenue for reports of a disorderly person with a gun on July 7 just before 1:40 p.m. Officers were provided a description of the man and attempted to make contact when they found him before he ran away down Market Street toward Fifth Avenue.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

2nd Elizabeth Township police K9 sworn in

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A new police K-9 is patrolling the streets of Elizabeth and Forward Townships. Tuesday marked the first day on the job for K-9 Bear, a 4 1/2-year-old German Shepherd. He was officially sworn in Monday night. His handler, Officer Dwayne Beere, was sworn in about...
ELIZABETH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

16-year-old shot in the hand in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the hand in Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood.Pittsburgh Public Safety said police were called Monday to a home on Lorenz Avenue around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a juvenile shot. At the scene, police found a 16-year-old boy shot in the hand. He told police that he was leaning outside of a third-floor window when he was shot, officials said.The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. He was conscious and alert, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.  Police are investigating. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man who jumped from crane in East Liberty identified

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has identified Hyoung Kee Park as the man who jumped from a crane in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty Ave on July 5. The fall resulted in Park’s death. He was 54 years old and his home address was listed as Flushing, NY. At 5:45...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
91K+
Followers
117K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy