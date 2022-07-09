McKeesport woman allegedly held at gunpoint, robbed after giving ride to group of juveniles

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A McKeesport woman tells Channel 11 she was held at gunpoint after doing what she thought was a good deed.

Johanna McCall was at the Unimart in McKeesport around midnight on Friday when she says a group of young males approached her and asked her for a ride.

McCall tells Channel 11 she gave five people under the age of 18 a ride near 5th Avenue.

One of the suspects, sitting in the passenger seat, instructed McCall to stop the car, holding her at gunpoint.

“The kid in the passenger seat pulled out a gun, pointed it to my head and asked me to get out of the car, he said, ‘Give me your wallet, give me your phone,’” said McCall. “It’s awful there are kids in McKeesport doing this to people.”

McCall says she got out of the car and notified police. She tells Channel 11 the group got away with her only reliable form of transportation.

“I have 5 kids, this is really like a big thing,” said McCall. “People in McKeesport are already low income. We can’t afford to just go out and get another car because they wanted to joy ride.”

McCall posted about her ordeal on social media, asking people to be on the lookout for her gold Saturn.

“A woman messaged me, called me, saying she saw two males riding it through North Versailles.”

North Versailles police have confirmed to Channel 11 that they used license plate readers from their traffic cams to track down the car at the Versailles Castle housing complex.

The vehicle was found locked and unoccupied.

Channel 11 reached out to the McKeesport Police Department for information on the suspects, but we have not heard back.

McCall tells Channel 11 that to add insult to injury, she still doesn’t have her car in her procession and will need to pay nearly $300 to get it back. She has set up a GoFundMe page to help with those expenses.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group