TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A federal judge reversed a Trump Administration rollback of the Endangered Species Act this week, restoring protections to native wildlife. The Act was passed in 1973, but many of its protections were changed or removed in 2019. A lawsuit filed as soon as the rollback was announced restored those protections on July 5th. Four main parts of the Act were reinstated:

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO