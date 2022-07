A driver, allegedly passed out behind the wheel, blocked vehicles from exiting the rest area off I-24 in Massac County, last week. Metropolis Police were called to the rest area and reportedly found a vehicle in the middle of the road. Officers observed the driver, 34-year-old Donald E. McMannis of Asheville, North Carolina, unconscious behind the wheel, with the vehicle in gear and his foot on the brake.

MASSAC COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO