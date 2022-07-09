4-year-old girl dead in Akron shooting; man taken to hospital in critical condition

AKRON, Ohio — Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett and Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan held their first daily press briefing on Monday to update the city on crime and the Jayland Walker investigation. They discussed starting the curfew one hour later, how they have been handling a roving vehicle caravan of protesters in the city, and said that bounties have been placed on the officers involved in the shooting, which is one of the reasons why their names are not being released at this time.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO