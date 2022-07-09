ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

4-year-old girl dead in Akron shooting; man taken to hospital in critical condition

WKYC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe incident occurred on Princeton...

www.wkyc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Cleveland: 32-year-old man fatally shot attempting to break up assault

CLEVELAND — A 32-year-old man was fatally shot while attempting to stop an assault in Cleveland on Monday night. According to Cleveland Police, a preliminary investigation has revealed that the suspect entered a residence located in the 1100 block of E 176th St. and began assaulting a 28-year-old female. The 32-year-old man attempted to stop the assault and began fighting with the suspect.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man dies after being shot on the city’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old man died after being shot in the city’s North Shore Collinwood neighborhood late Monday. According to Cleveland police, the victim was shot in the 1100 block of E. 176th Street around 11 p.m. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Dionte...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Willoughby police to give update on 42-year-old homicide investigation

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — A homicide case that stretches back several decades will be the focus of a press conference from the Willoughby Police Department at 11 a.m. Wednesday. We plan to stream the press conference live inside this story, so be sure to check back Wednesday morning for more information as the situation develops.
WILLOUGHBY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WKBN

Police investigate multiple shots fired in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several shootings in Warren were reported over the last few days. On Friday, a 25-year-old man said that he woke up at about 6:10 a.m. to find that his Austin Avenue NW house had been shot. The bullet traveled through his wall and into his TV. The man said he went to bed around 10 p.m. Frida, but he didn’t hear any gunfire throughout the night.
WARREN, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman killed in single-car crash on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver died early Saturday morning after a single-car crash on Cleveland’s East Side, according to police. The crash took place around 2:45 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-480 near Lee Road. Cleveland police identified the driver as a 37-year-old woman; her name was...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hospital#Violent Crime
cleveland19.com

School employee carjacked at Hoban High School, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 55-year-old man suffered head, neck and back injuries when he was knocked to the ground during a carjacking at Hoban High School Saturday morning, Akron police said. According to police, the victim is a school employee and was at the school loading items into his...
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Akron police chief says 'bounties' have been placed on officers involved in Walker shooting

AKRON, Ohio — Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett and Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan held their first daily press briefing on Monday to update the city on crime and the Jayland Walker investigation. They discussed starting the curfew one hour later, how they have been handling a roving vehicle caravan of protesters in the city, and said that bounties have been placed on the officers involved in the shooting, which is one of the reasons why their names are not being released at this time.
AKRON, OH
WKBN

Warrant out for driver in Warren rollover crash

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A warrant has been issued for a driver in a rollover crash Sunday night in Warren. Iesha Senter, 28, is charged with reckless operation of a vehicle and driving alone on a temporary permit. According to Warren Municipal Court records, a warrant has been issued for Senter’s arrest after a failure to appear in court on the charges on Monday.
WARREN, OH
WKYC

Suspects flee after shots fired inside Gatsby’s Pub in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — At least two glass doors were left shattered with multiple bullet holes inside the building after Akron police say shots were fired early Saturday morning inside Gatsby’s Pub in the 2500 block of Romig Road. Officers were called to the scene around 2 a.m., but...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

4-year-old girl and 40-year-old man dead in Akron shooting

AKRON, Ohio — A 4-year-old girl and 40-year-old man are dead following a shooting in Akron's Summit Lake neighborhood late Friday night. The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. outside a house on the 700 block of Princeton Street. The victims were identified as 4-year-old Journei Tolbert and 40-year-old Johnny...
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy