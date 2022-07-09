4-year-old girl dead in Akron shooting; man taken to hospital in critical condition

CLEVELAND — A 32-year-old man was fatally shot while attempting to stop an assault in Cleveland on Monday night. According to Cleveland Police, a preliminary investigation has revealed that the suspect entered a residence located in the 1100 block of E 176th St. and began assaulting a 28-year-old female. The 32-year-old man attempted to stop the assault and began fighting with the suspect.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old man died after being shot in the city’s North Shore Collinwood neighborhood late Monday. According to Cleveland police, the victim was shot in the 1100 block of E. 176th Street around 11 p.m. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Dionte...
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — A homicide case that stretches back several decades will be the focus of a press conference from the Willoughby Police Department at 11 a.m. Wednesday. We plan to stream the press conference live inside this story, so be sure to check back Wednesday morning for more information as the situation develops.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a man died after being found shot outside a home on the city’s East side Friday morning. According to police, Quemonte Leonard, 28 of Cleveland, was discovered around 9:30 a.m. July 8 in the 3900 block of Wendy Drive. This is in...
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several shootings in Warren were reported over the last few days. On Friday, a 25-year-old man said that he woke up at about 6:10 a.m. to find that his Austin Avenue NW house had been shot. The bullet traveled through his wall and into his TV. The man said he went to bed around 10 p.m. Frida, but he didn’t hear any gunfire throughout the night.
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Summit County jury found an Akron man guilty for shooting and killing a man in 2019, according to Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Walsh. The shooting happened Nov. 20, 2019, when 29-year-old Donnell Lawson shot 64-year-old Melvin Peters in the back while he was sleeping and killing him, according to a press release.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver died early Saturday morning after a single-car crash on Cleveland’s East Side, according to police. The crash took place around 2:45 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-480 near Lee Road. Cleveland police identified the driver as a 37-year-old woman; her name was...
HENRIETTA, Ohio — A woman is dead after a Monday morning motorcycle crash in Henrietta Township. On July 11 at approximately 2:54 a.m. the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a call for assistance from the Lorain County Sheriffs Office for a one-vehicle crash on State Route 113 near Gore Orphanage Road.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A woman died in a one-car crash Saturday on Interstate 480, according to police. Shannon Stasiak, 37, of Cleveland died about 2:45 a.m. on the highway near Lee Road in Cleveland, according to police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. Stasiak drove a 2009...
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 55-year-old man suffered head, neck and back injuries when he was knocked to the ground during a carjacking at Hoban High School Saturday morning, Akron police said. According to police, the victim is a school employee and was at the school loading items into his...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman is wanted for allegedly stealing a necklace off a victim’s neck at Marc’s, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying her. Police said the robbery happened at 17400 Lorain Avenue on June 17. The woman was with her child when she...
AKRON, Ohio — Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett and Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan held their first daily press briefing on Monday to update the city on crime and the Jayland Walker investigation. They discussed starting the curfew one hour later, how they have been handling a roving vehicle caravan of protesters in the city, and said that bounties have been placed on the officers involved in the shooting, which is one of the reasons why their names are not being released at this time.
Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett is concerned about mass resignations within his department due to online misinformation stemming from the shooting death of a 25-year-old Black man. During an interview, Mylett told News 5 that one of his officers is being falsely accused of taking part in the shooting death...
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A warrant has been issued for a driver in a rollover crash Sunday night in Warren. Iesha Senter, 28, is charged with reckless operation of a vehicle and driving alone on a temporary permit. According to Warren Municipal Court records, a warrant has been issued for Senter’s arrest after a failure to appear in court on the charges on Monday.
AKRON, Ohio — At least two glass doors were left shattered with multiple bullet holes inside the building after Akron police say shots were fired early Saturday morning inside Gatsby’s Pub in the 2500 block of Romig Road. Officers were called to the scene around 2 a.m., but...
AKRON, Ohio — A 4-year-old girl and 40-year-old man are dead following a shooting in Akron's Summit Lake neighborhood late Friday night. The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. outside a house on the 700 block of Princeton Street. The victims were identified as 4-year-old Journei Tolbert and 40-year-old Johnny...
