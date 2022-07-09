2 men shot and killed while riding in funeral procession in Upper Darby, police say

Lee esta historia en español aquí. Two men are dead after at least 35 shots were fired in a shootout in South Philadelphia early Tuesday morning. Philadelphia police officers on patrol heard the gunfire coming from a block away, at 8th and Wolf streets, around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia are searching for two Hispanic gunmen wanted for a shooting in Philadelphia on Monday. According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting at 4201 E. Cheltenham Ave at 1:49 pm and located a 46-year-old male victim lying in the street at the intersection of Cheltenham Ave and Erdrick St suffering from gunshot wounds to his buttocks and left ankle. The victim was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and listed in stable condition.
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Police have identified two mourners they say were shot and killed while riding in a funeral procession in Upper Darby last week. Tyrese Long, 21, and Khalid Brittingham, 25, were reportedly attending a funeral for a Philadelphia homicide victim when a shooting erupted. While riding in...
A Philadelphia man died Tuesday morning when his SUV collided head-on with a tractor trailer in South Jersey, police said. The 56-year-old man was driving east on High Hill Road between Eagle and Hawk courts in Logan Township shortly before 6 a.m. when his vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a westbound truck hauling 42,000 pounds of sugar, according to Logan Township Police.
CAMDEN, N.J. - Homicide detectives with the Camden Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. According to authorities, officers from the Camden County Police Department responded to the 2400 block of Denfield Street around 10:43 p.m. after...
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating the death of a man who was killed in North Philadelphia. Police say 25th District officers responded to the 3800 block of North 9th Street around 1:30 a.m. According to authorities, a 36-year-old man was shot once in the...
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after being shot twice in critical areas of the body Sunday in the city’s Carroll Park section. Medics confirmed the incident happened on the 6100 block of Lansdowne Avenue between 7:00-10:00 pm. According to police, a 40-year-old man was shot...
PHILADELPHIA - Two juveniles allegedly involved in a deadly attack on a 73-year-old in North Philadelphia turned themselves into authorities Monday, according to Philadelphia police. According to authorities, on June 24 around 2:30 a.m., James Lambert Jr. was attacked by a group of teenagers on the 2100 block of Cecil...
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for four teens who attacked a man and robbed his car in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood. The incident happened on July 5, 2022 in the 600 block of West Fisher Avenue. According to police, a man was sitting in his 2007 Hyundai Elantra when...
PHILADELPHIA - A bizarre scene took over a street in Center City Tuesday morning.after a man was spotted on a roof. The man, a suspected shoplifter, got stuck on the roof of Nordstrom Rack in Rittenhouse after he allegedly fled the store. Witnesses at the scene said the man was...
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Police say a man and woman became the victims of a double shooting early Sunday morning. A 19-year-old man and 18-year-old were reportedly shot as they sat inside their car on 8th and Huntingdon streets shortly before 3 am. The woman was shot once in the knee,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating an Endangered 65-year-old Missing Person Gary Mettaway. He was last seen on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 6:00 P.M., on the 24XX block of Penrose Aveune. He is 6′ 1″, 200 lbs, dark brown complexion,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 80-year-old Missing Person Barbro Larsson. She was last seen on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at 3:00 P.M., on the 21xx block of Wallace Street. She is 5’6, 140 lbs. medium build, brown eyes, blonde hair,...
