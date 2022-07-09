2 men shot and killed while riding in funeral procession in Upper Darby, police say

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia are searching for two Hispanic gunmen wanted for a shooting in Philadelphia on Monday. According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting at 4201 E. Cheltenham Ave at 1:49 pm and located a 46-year-old male victim lying in the street at the intersection of Cheltenham Ave and Erdrick St suffering from gunshot wounds to his buttocks and left ankle. The victim was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and listed in stable condition.

