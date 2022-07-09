ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Darby, PA

2 men shot and killed while riding in funeral procession in Upper Darby, police say

fox29.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo men in Delaware County, Pennsylvania were shot...

Related
NBC Philadelphia

Two Killed, at Least 35 Shots Fired in South Philly Shootout

Lee esta historia en español aquí. Two men are dead after at least 35 shots were fired in a shootout in South Philadelphia early Tuesday morning. Philadelphia police officers on patrol heard the gunfire coming from a block away, at 8th and Wolf streets, around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Watch: Broad Daylight Shootout in Philadelphia Sends 46-Year-Old to Hospital

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia are searching for two Hispanic gunmen wanted for a shooting in Philadelphia on Monday. According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting at 4201 E. Cheltenham Ave at 1:49 pm and located a 46-year-old male victim lying in the street at the intersection of Cheltenham Ave and Erdrick St suffering from gunshot wounds to his buttocks and left ankle. The victim was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and listed in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Funeral Procession#Violent Crime
NJ.com

Philly man killed in N.J. crash with truck hauling 42K pounds of sugar

A Philadelphia man died Tuesday morning when his SUV collided head-on with a tractor trailer in South Jersey, police said. The 56-year-old man was driving east on High Hill Road between Eagle and Hawk courts in Logan Township shortly before 6 a.m. when his vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a westbound truck hauling 42,000 pounds of sugar, according to Logan Township Police.
LOGAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
fox29.com

Police: 19-year-old fatally shot in Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. - Homicide detectives with the Camden Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. According to authorities, officers from the Camden County Police Department responded to the 2400 block of Denfield Street around 10:43 p.m. after...
CAMDEN, NJ
fox29.com

Police: Man, 36, fatally shot in the head in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating the death of a man who was killed in North Philadelphia. Police say 25th District officers responded to the 3800 block of North 9th Street around 1:30 a.m. According to authorities, a 36-year-old man was shot once in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Man shot in the eye, head on Lansdowne Avenue

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after being shot twice in critical areas of the body Sunday in the city’s Carroll Park section. Medics confirmed the incident happened on the 6100 block of Lansdowne Avenue between 7:00-10:00 pm. According to police, a 40-year-old man was shot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
phl17.com

4 teens assault a man, robs his car in Olney

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for four teens who attacked a man and robbed his car in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood. The incident happened on July 5, 2022 in the 600 block of West Fisher Avenue. According to police, a man was sitting in his 2007 Hyundai Elantra when...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Missing 65-Year-Old Reported in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating an Endangered 65-year-old Missing Person Gary Mettaway. He was last seen on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 6:00 P.M., on the 24XX block of Penrose Aveune. He is 6′ 1″, 200 lbs, dark brown complexion,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

