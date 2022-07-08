ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want to learn how to make kimchi fried rice? Go on Spotify

 3 days ago

All right. Many of us have, well, at least attempted to cook by following a recipe in a book. But have you ever tried assembling a dish by following a Spotify playlist?. Well, Noah Conk is a designer based in San Francisco. And to share his recipe for kimchi fried rice,...

Taste Of Home

How to Make a Copycat Chipotle Guacamole Recipe

Tired of paying extra for that scoop of guac in your burrito at Chipotle? Why not make your own (ideally served beside one of our favorite Chipotle-inspired recipes)?. The Chipotle guac recipe was recently revealed on their Twitter account, so we’re passing along the intel. That way, you can B.Y.O.G. (bring your own guac) the next time you’re craving a foil-wrapped burrito from everyone’s favorite fast-casual Mexican restaurant.
Mashed

Traditional Teriyaki Sauce Recipe

When you think of teriyaki sauce, specific dishes may come to mind, such as teriyaki chicken. While there's no denying that chicken and teriyaki are a match made in heaven, there are quite a few different ways to use teriyaki sauce, and it's actually quite easy to whip up in your own kitchen. Recipe developer Cecilia Ryu has crafted this traditional teriyaki sauce recipe, so you can opt for a homemade dish instead of getting takeout — again.
One Green Planet

Stir-Fry Veggie Lettuce Wraps With Ginger-Garlic Tofu [Vegan, Grain-Free]

7 ounces extra-firm tofu, diced into 1/4-inch cubes. In a medium bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, ginger, garlic, red pepper flakes, and sesame oil. Add the tofu and toss to coat evenly. Set the bowl aside. Heat a wok or large deep skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1 tablespoon...
Simplemost

Easy Chicken Marsala Lets You Have Dinner Ready In 20 Minutes

Chicken Marsala is a dish that seems elegant and elaborate, but it’s actually simple enough to prepare at home with an easy chicken Marsala recipe. Yes, even novice cooks can whip up chicken Marsala and impress their family and friends — all in less than 30 minutes, so it’s perfect for busy weeknights or lazy Sundays.
NPR

Short Wave

DANIEL KWAN: (Singing) Eeny meeny (ph), itsy bitsy. KWONG: (Laughter) Yellow polka-dot Daniel. SCHEINERT: Yeah. That's how I like to be introduced. KWAN: Hi, guys. My name is Daniel Kwan with Daniel Scheinert here. And we are the directing duo, Daniels. SCHEINERT: Yeah. Hello. This is my voice - other...
The Guardian

Meera Sodha’s recipe for vegan baked vanilla cheesecake

Today’s recipe marks the fifth anniversary of my vegan column, and you can slap me with a (rubber) chicken if you don’t think it’s one of the best I’ve written so far. And I could have written it only with the help of others – for instance, the dedicated heads and hands working towards creating a new world of plant-based food, such as vegan dairy, which is now better than ever. This cake is also much better for one reader, chef Matthew Sogorski, who could see I was having issues with getting some ingredients to behave and came to my rescue. As a result, this isn’t just a vegan cheesecake; it’s a celebration of how far we’ve come in the past five years, and a sweet little bite of optimism for how far we might still go.
NPR

With 'Dear Poetry' podcast, journalist finds reprieve from burnout

NPR's Miles Parks speaks to Luisa Beck, a reporter in Berlin, about her new podcast, Dear Poetry. And finally today, you know we love poetry. And a new podcast says it might even be able to fix your problems. The "Dear Poetry" podcast is like a poetry advice column where listeners call in and share something that's troubling them. Then a guest poet or author finds a poem that connects with the listener's situation. One caller expressed his worries for humanity, and author Cheryl Strayed responded with "Good Bones" by Maggie Smith.
NPR

Life Kit: Activism doesn't have to be intimidating

We all have different causes that call us to action. These days, there are plenty to choose from - whether it's gun rights, the abortion debate, or even the war in Ukraine. But with so many big problems out there, the idea of working to make real change happen can be intimidating, or it can feel futile - or both. Life Kit's Andee Tagle offers a different view on what it means to be an activist.
NPR

'Menudo: Forever Young' follows the rise and fall of the Puerto Rican boy band

MENUDO: (Singing in Spanish). RASCOE: Film critic Monica Castillo joins us now to discuss. Welcome to the program. MONICA CASTILLO: Thank you for having me. RASCOE: So let's back up a little bit for people who may not know. Like, there was a very particular formula behind Menudo that helped them become and stay popular. Tell us a little bit about that.
NPR

Sunday Puzzle: There's a word somewhere in there...

And it's time to play The Puzzle. RASCOE: Joining us is Will Shortz. He's puzzle editor of The New York Times and puzzlemaster of WEEKEND EDITION. Good to talk to you, Will. WILL SHORTZ, BYLINE: Good morning, Ayesha. Now, welcome back from vacation. RASCOE: Well, it was a honeymoon, but...
NPR

Authors speak out against trend of reading and returning ebooks

OK. Plenty of people - maybe you've even done this, Rachel; I don't know - buy clothes and then return them?. MARTIN: I have done that. INSKEEP: OK. All right. People do it. And if it doesn't fit, of course, that's reasonable. But some authors would like buyers to do that a little less often with books, specifically e-books sold on Amazon.
NPR

Jacob Garchik's boldly mixed 'Assembly' is quintessential COVID-era jazz

This is FRESH AIR. Our jazz critic Kevin Whitehead says a lot of recent jazz reflects the COVID era - a proliferation of solo albums, musicians improvising together over the internet and big bands recording one musician at a time. Kevin says New York trombonist Jacob Garchik's latest album is the kind of oddball project someone stuck at home with time on their hands would dream up.
NPR

Piano performances terrify me, but I can stomach playing in the background

To say I'm really into piano feels silly — I might as well say I'm really into speaking English. That might sound dramatic, but then, I've been playing since I was 3, when my mom first sat me down for a lesson (and I will remember my first song perfectly on my deathbed: C-D-E, E-D-C, D-E-C).
NPR

Books We Love: NPR's summer 2022 picks

If you're on the hunt for your book club's next read, look no further. Pop Culture Happy Hour host Linda Holmes has recommendations from the latest edition of Books We Love. If you're looking for a summer read, NPR's Books We Love project has you covered. They've selected the best books of 2022 so far and have tagged the ones that are scary or funny, the ones that touch on identity or history or current events. Here to talk about the entries in the crucial Book Club Ideas category is Linda Holmes, one of the hosts of the NPR podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour. Hey, Linda.
NPR

Sea lions chase away California beachgoers

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Sea lions like their space. At a beach in California, two sea lions started chasing people who got too close and woke them. Of course. Video shows the moment of panic. The sea lions waddled after a fleeing crowd before swimming away in the ocean. Nobody was hurt. Experts are using this moment to remind people that sea lions are adorable but insist on a right to sleep. If you want to take pictures, stay 50 feet away.
NPR

Movies you missed: 'Jaws'

HUMPHREY BOGART: (As Rick Blaine) Here's looking at you, kid. CLARK GABLE: (As Rhett Butler) Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn. MARLON BRANDO: (As Terry Malloy) I could have been a contender. BETTE DAVIS: (As Margo Channing) Fasten your seatbelts. CUBA GOODING JR: (As Rod Tidwell) Show me...
