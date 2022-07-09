ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

Parent forum brings people together to talk about issues facing community

By Chance Sticklen
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HwGAt_0gZga9Am00

URBANA, Ill (WCIA) — It’s a conversation that’s tough to have, but it’s happening in homes across central Illinois. Parents are trying to talk with their children about mass shootings throughout the country.

The U.S. has seen more than 300 mass shootings so far this year. That’s prompted an Urbana counseling center to take action. They hosted a forum for parents to ask questions and get some answers.

Issues raised during the forum included “how can we work towards change” and “how do we feel comfortable talking to our children about these tragedies.” Organizers hope this is the start of a bigger conversation in the community.

“I do have some fear, um some uncertainty, a lot of unease,” says Jess Howard, a mom who lives in Savoy.

Howard was one mom at Blueprint’s Parent Forum. It was an opportunity to discuss problems facing the country and central Illinois like gun violence, but they also talked about solutions.

In the aftermath of mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Highland Park, Illinois, parents are trying to figure out how to have conversations with their kids.

“I should probably prepare her in a certain way of course and the questions come up, like how do you do that without scaring her unnecessarily,” Howard said.

She’s not the only one trying to figure it out. That’s why therapist Gina Johnson wanted to help facilitate the conversation, “when we go through tragedies with the mass shooting in Highland Park, we really need community, and we need connection and its connection to each other that really helps us to heal.”

Johnson says one way to heal is conversation. “Grateful that other people in the community and in our community and want to be a part of it,” Johnson said.

She knows the community is dealing with a lot and she feels it too. She says her level of fear has increased.

There are a lot of things going on simultaneously right now. We’re going through a worldwide pandemic, we’ve had different political crisis happening and there’s a high collective stress level that I’ve never experienced in my life before,” Johnson said.

Howard who has a young daughter and says conversations around these tough topics have ticked up and was thankful to be a part of the discussion.

“The opportunity to really talk about develop mentally what is appropriate to discuss how about these sorts of violence and things like that because I just feel like I could use guidance and like how to talk to my daughter,” says Howard.

Howard says moving forward she would like to see safer gun laws, background checks and mental health checks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Champaign Police meet community for coffee, conversation

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It was a morning cup of coffee, but with a twist. Instead of the usual, Champaign Police ordered a cup with some conversation. Officers met with the community on Tuesday for the department’s latest Coffee with a Cop event at the Farmhouse Restaurant at Champaign’s Harvest Market. The department has hosted […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Bright Spot: July 12

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — We are sharing the positive things happening in your communities during our evening newscasts. You can send pictures and videos to news@wcia.com or submit them to the WCIA 3 Facebook page. WCIA 3 News at 6 p.m.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Governor Pritzker appoints new IDPH Director

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker has appointed Dr. Sameer Vohra to head the Illinois Department of Public Health. “His experience and education transcend sectors and fields, bringing a well-rounded perspective to this agency,” said Pritzker. “As a leader in state and national health policy, I have absolute confidence in Dr. Vohra’s ability to continue shaping a stronger IDPH for the 21st century.”
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Demolition begins on Danville school

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Cannon Elementary School has been a part of the Danville community for nearly 100 years. But the school’s time has come and demolition on the 1924 building began on Tuesday. The Danville School Board voted unanimously in March to tear the building down. Rain flooded the building in 2015 and it […]
DANVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Urbana, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Urbana, IL
Society
Urbana, IL
Government
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Urbana, IL
Sports
City
Highland Park, IL
chambanamoms.com

Back to School: Dental, Vision Exams Required for Illinois Students

Does your student require dental or vision exams to satisfy school requirements?. With parents and students awaiting the first day of the 2022-23 school year, it is hard to believe that it is just weeks away (eek!). And while we might be looking forward to routine and more predictability, getting back-to-school dental and vision exams taken care of can make you feel more in control of your summer schedule. These examinations aren’t required for all grades in Illinois, and the first deadline coming up isn’t until mid-October. So don’t forget to breathe … in and out … and read on.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Danville celebrates 28th annual Community Day

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Despite the Covid-19 pandemic slowing things down across central Illinois, Danville never stopped celebrating their annual Community Day. This year, they’re ringing in the 28th event. The city’s Human Relations Division and Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee both sponsor the event to give families a fun opportunity to enjoy their […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

LIFTing students’ experience

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) – Driving down Charleston Avenue in Mattoon, you see a lot of familiar buildings. Like the consolidated communications building. But now, that building is getting some new life. “Starting from the basement and working your way to the top, we’ve got communications, we’ve got a child care pathway, info tech IT, HVAC, […]
MATTOON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
WCIA

Good Samaritan Inn celebrates 40 years of service

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Good Samaritan Inn has been helping people in the community for 40 years. Monday, they took time to celebrate their impact. “We create social and economic opportunity through nourishment, gardening, and education.” That is the Inn’s mission listed on their website. During their time, they have offered several programs to help […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

A helping hand from birth to three

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) – They say, it takes a village to raise a child. “There’s not a whole lot going on, and we have a lot of communities of parents that are kind of stuck at home or they have the kids, and there’s not a whole lot to do,” Emma Bennett, a mom, said. […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Pritzker names 87 parks as grant recipients

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker recently awarded more than $30 million in grants to 87 park projects located throughout the state, including several in central Illinois. “Investments in our local parks are investments in our communities,” Pritzker said in a statement. “Park projects don’t just create jobs and boost local economic development — they open the gateway […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

U of I student scammed out of $89,000

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at the University of Illinois was recently scammed out of $89,000 by someone claiming to be from the Chinese Consulate General’s office. University Police said the student received a phone call around June 19 and the person on the other end claimed the student’s passport was involved in a […]
URBANA, IL
WAND TV

Illinois State Treasurer returns more than $45,000 to American Cancer Society

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced Monday the return of more than $45,000 to the American Cancer Society. The money came from two bank accounts belonging to Diane Koszyk of Elmwood Park, Illinois, and was turned over to the Illinois Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division after her death.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

COVID subvariant spreading in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Health experts in Champaign County are sounding the alarm about a new COVID-19 subvariant that is spreading through the county. BA.5 is a subvariant of the Omicron variant and Julie Pryde of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District said it is extremely infectious. “We’re talking about possibly more infectious than measles, so […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police hosting Coffee With a Cop event

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Champaign have a chance to engage with police officers on Tuesday during the Champaign Police Department’s latest Coffee With a Cop event. The event will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Farmhouse Restaurant at Harvest Market, located at 2029 South Neil Street. The community is invited […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WIFR

Domestic violence survivors fear more than abuse, Illinois study shows

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - The consequence of domestic violence calls for immediate corrective action. But a recent study in Illinois shows that survivors aren’t reaching out for help out of fear of possible repercussions. The Network: Advocating Against Domestic Violence on Monday released the 2022 edition of “Measuring Safety,”...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

History of House Brothers Tavern

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) – Walk into the doors of the old House Brothers Tavern, now known as just House Tavern, and you’re taken back in time. It’s been a place where you could grab a beer, or a good conversation, since 1905. And it’s been in the same family for just as long. “It started […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Pigging out! Farm and restaurant working together to reduce food waste

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Pigs at one Champaign farm are now eating like they never have before.   Thanks to Marcus Higgins, the manager at Panera Bread on Mattis and Kirby, they are working together to reduce food waste. He was concerned about the amount of waste at his restaurant and contacted Ann Swanson, the director […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy