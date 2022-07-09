Parent forum brings people together to talk about issues facing community

URBANA, Ill (WCIA) — It’s a conversation that’s tough to have, but it’s happening in homes across central Illinois. Parents are trying to talk with their children about mass shootings throughout the country.

The U.S. has seen more than 300 mass shootings so far this year. That’s prompted an Urbana counseling center to take action. They hosted a forum for parents to ask questions and get some answers.

Issues raised during the forum included “how can we work towards change” and “how do we feel comfortable talking to our children about these tragedies.” Organizers hope this is the start of a bigger conversation in the community.

“I do have some fear, um some uncertainty, a lot of unease,” says Jess Howard, a mom who lives in Savoy.

Howard was one mom at Blueprint’s Parent Forum. It was an opportunity to discuss problems facing the country and central Illinois like gun violence, but they also talked about solutions.

In the aftermath of mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Highland Park, Illinois, parents are trying to figure out how to have conversations with their kids.

“I should probably prepare her in a certain way of course and the questions come up, like how do you do that without scaring her unnecessarily,” Howard said.

She’s not the only one trying to figure it out. That’s why therapist Gina Johnson wanted to help facilitate the conversation, “when we go through tragedies with the mass shooting in Highland Park, we really need community, and we need connection and its connection to each other that really helps us to heal.”

Johnson says one way to heal is conversation. “Grateful that other people in the community and in our community and want to be a part of it,” Johnson said.

She knows the community is dealing with a lot and she feels it too. She says her level of fear has increased.

There are a lot of things going on simultaneously right now. We’re going through a worldwide pandemic, we’ve had different political crisis happening and there’s a high collective stress level that I’ve never experienced in my life before,” Johnson said.

Howard who has a young daughter and says conversations around these tough topics have ticked up and was thankful to be a part of the discussion.

“The opportunity to really talk about develop mentally what is appropriate to discuss how about these sorts of violence and things like that because I just feel like I could use guidance and like how to talk to my daughter,” says Howard.

Howard says moving forward she would like to see safer gun laws, background checks and mental health checks.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.