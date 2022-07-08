Pat Dandrea – The Altoona Pickleball Club

Penn State football added another four-star commitment to its 2023 recruiting class Monday afternoon. Pennsylvania running back London Montgomery announced he would be staying in his home state for college and committed to the Nittany Lions. “I feel at home,” Montgomery told the Centre Daily Times. “I come out of...
Construction projects at both Beaver Stadium and the Lasch Football Building are well underway and slowly approaching completion just some two months away from the Nittany Lions’ season opener at Purdue. At Beaver Stadium, the current work involves an increased gate entry area with asphalt pavement at Gate C,...
Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class has stacked up as the 7th-ranked in the nation, according to On3.com. The Nittany Lions sit at second in the Big Ten with the 2nd-ranked class, following Ohio State, after adding 4-star cornerback Elliot Washington on Friday. They will also look forward to the commitments of 4-star defensive lineman Jason Moore (July 10), 4-star wide receiver Anthony Brown (July 16) and 4-star wide receiver Carmelo Taylor (July 25).
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Saint Francis University and the Erevelles family jointly announced the addition of a program that will work to support Pre-Med students. The Joseph Erevelles Biology Pre-Medicine Program will help university students receive enhanced support as they pursue placement in medical, dental optometry, veterinary, and related medical fields. The Joseph Erevelles […]
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — As part of their ‘Sunday on the Lawn’ Series, the Altoona Community Band performed at the Baker Mansion. Running from 2 to 4 p.m., the Altoona Community Band took Baker Mansion lawn to perform live entertainment for the community. “We want our family to enjoy this gem, this beautiful mansion […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The John Murtha Johnstown- Cambria County Airport is hosting the Summer Fly-In Community Day on Saturday, July 9. The event will take place on July 9 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. It will feature live music, games and activities, and food and drinks. You’ll also be able to check […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Starting the weekend of July 15th Ebensburg Main Street partners with a variety of sponsors to bring music to the city. Beginning on Friday, July 15 the Penn Eben Park (Ebensburg) will host its first band, The Band of Eden. For every performance, the concerts will take place in Penn […]
Official Rules and Regulations for WWCP FOX 8/ WATM ABC 23 / Your Furniture 4 Less Altoona Curve Ticket Giveaway:. 1. No purchase necessary. By entering this contest, you agree and understand that your information will be shared with the contest sponsor (Your Furniture 4 Less) but will not be sold or shared with any other agency. The contest will begin on Monday, July 11, 2022, and end on Sunday, July 31, 2022. (Contest Period).
Foodies planning to attend this year’s Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts are in luck. From gourmet grilled cheese, to tacos, to funnel cakes, there’s options to satisfy everyone. The 2022 Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts will take place July 14 to 17, with Children and Youth...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — You've heard of school football and basketball teams, but now there's video game teams. "It's pretty cool to see a whole new crowd of kids getting involved and getting excited to do something during school and after school." The Esport Company has brought competitive...
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Café Kiros and the Laurel and Stitch Boutique are now open inside the Atlas Furniture Store, formally known as the Calvin House. A ribbon cutting ceremony Friday marked the opening of the shops. Owners say the trio of stores provide a unique shopping experience inside a unique building. Once a […]
LIGONIER, Pa. — The "dog days of Summer" took on a new meaning Sunday in Westmoreland County. A special golden retriever dog named Daniel won the "sporting group" at the 2020 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. On Sunday, Daniel met some of his biggest four-legged fans and their owners...
On Friday morning, Meteorologist Christy Shields went to visit the Altoona Area Public Library for their summertime program. At the program we read a few books about the weather and, did a few weather experiments! The program is centered around water, so we we talked about the water cycle in detail.
The pair of historical markers might catch some glances as motorists whizz by on Route 30. But there’s no time to take in their significance on a small patch of land in Ligonier Township around a bend in the highway. A yellow and blue marker erected by the Pennsylvania...
And a task force will also be partnering with Highland Health. To vaccinate more local residents against Covid over the next few weeks. The groups will be holding free health fair & vaccination events in Johnstown. The first of those events will be this Friday at the Solomon Homes from...
I found this heart while walking back to the car after eating at the Whitehall Store in Belleville, PA. I happened to look up at the tree and notice what a beautiful leaf. I walked closer and noticed it was a heart! I smiled because I have been feeling down, and this really made my spirit lift! I was really happy that I could take it home with me.
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Way Fruit Farm is hosting its second annual “Art in the Orchard” event starting Thursday. There will be live music, tons of artists and food vendors each day starting at 11 a.m. and running from Thursday, July 14, through Saturday, July, 16. Admission and parking will be free. Below is […]
Also in Centre County the Lion Mobile Clinic will be coming to areas that are under served in terms of medical care. The Penn State College of Medicine & the Evangelical Community Hospital are teaming up to make it happen. The clinic stopped in Snow Shoe. Organizers say there is...
