Altoona, PA

Pat Dandrea – The Altoona Pickleball Club

abc23.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on Sports Desk, Referee Rich Deleo sits down with Pat Dandrea of the...

www.abc23.com

State College

Penn State Football: Lasch Building and Beaver Stadium Construction Updates

Construction projects at both Beaver Stadium and the Lasch Football Building are well underway and slowly approaching completion just some two months away from the Nittany Lions’ season opener at Purdue. At Beaver Stadium, the current work involves an increased gate entry area with asphalt pavement at Gate C,...
PENN, PA
Centre Daily Times

Where Penn State football stands in recruiting for the week of July 1-July 8

Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class has stacked up as the 7th-ranked in the nation, according to On3.com. The Nittany Lions sit at second in the Big Ten with the 2nd-ranked class, following Ohio State, after adding 4-star cornerback Elliot Washington on Friday. They will also look forward to the commitments of 4-star defensive lineman Jason Moore (July 10), 4-star wide receiver Anthony Brown (July 16) and 4-star wide receiver Carmelo Taylor (July 25).
PENN, PA
WTAJ

Saint Francis announces new Pre-Medicine program

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Saint Francis University and the Erevelles family jointly announced the addition of a program that will work to support Pre-Med students. The Joseph Erevelles Biology Pre-Medicine Program will help university students receive enhanced support as they pursue placement in medical, dental optometry, veterinary, and related medical fields. The Joseph Erevelles […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Altoona, PA
Altoona, PA
WTAJ

Baker Mansion kicks off ‘Sunday on the Lawn’ series

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — As part of their ‘Sunday on the Lawn’ Series, the Altoona Community Band performed at the Baker Mansion. Running from 2 to 4 p.m., the Altoona Community Band took Baker Mansion lawn to perform live entertainment for the community. “We want our family to enjoy this gem, this beautiful mansion […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Summer Fly-In Day lands in Johnstown this weekend

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The John Murtha Johnstown- Cambria County Airport is hosting the Summer Fly-In Community Day on Saturday, July 9. The event will take place on July 9 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. It will feature live music, games and activities, and food and drinks. You’ll also be able to check […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County presents Concerts in the Park

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Starting the weekend of July 15th Ebensburg Main Street partners with a variety of sponsors to bring music to the city. Beginning on Friday, July 15 the Penn Eben Park (Ebensburg) will host its first band, The Band of Eden. For every performance, the concerts will take place in Penn […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Your Furniture 4 Less Curve Ticket Giveaway

Official Rules and Regulations for WWCP FOX 8/ WATM ABC 23 / Your Furniture 4 Less Altoona Curve Ticket Giveaway:. 1. No purchase necessary. By entering this contest, you agree and understand that your information will be shared with the contest sponsor (Your Furniture 4 Less) but will not be sold or shared with any other agency. The contest will begin on Monday, July 11, 2022, and end on Sunday, July 31, 2022. (Contest Period).
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

New shops open at former “Calvin House” in Duncansville

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Café Kiros and the Laurel and Stitch Boutique are now open inside the Atlas Furniture Store, formally known as the Calvin House. A ribbon cutting ceremony Friday marked the opening of the shops. Owners say the trio of stores provide a unique shopping experience inside a unique building. Once a […]
DUNCANSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Weather Visit: Altoona Area Public Library

On Friday morning, Meteorologist Christy Shields went to visit the Altoona Area Public Library for their summertime program. At the program we read a few books about the weather and, did a few weather experiments! The program is centered around water, so we we talked about the water cycle in detail.
ALTOONA, PA
abc23.com

Highland Health Clinic Vaccines

And a task force will also be partnering with Highland Health. To vaccinate more local residents against Covid over the next few weeks. The groups will be holding free health fair & vaccination events in Johnstown. The first of those events will be this Friday at the Solomon Homes from...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

On Friday, Double Diamond Deer Ranch welcomed two new members to their deer family: bucks Rudolph (piebald) and copper (brown). Photo courtesy Double Diamond Deer Ranch. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Belleville, PA USA

I found this heart while walking back to the car after eating at the Whitehall Store in Belleville, PA. I happened to look up at the tree and notice what a beautiful leaf. I walked closer and noticed it was a heart! I smiled because I have been feeling down, and this really made my spirit lift! I was really happy that I could take it home with me.
BELLEVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Way Fruit Farm hosting second annual ‘Art in the Orchard’ event

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Way Fruit Farm is hosting its second annual “Art in the Orchard” event starting Thursday. There will be live music, tons of artists and food vendors each day starting at 11 a.m. and running from Thursday, July 14, through Saturday, July, 16. Admission and parking will be free. Below is […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

PSU Lion Mobile Clinic

Also in Centre County the Lion Mobile Clinic will be coming to areas that are under served in terms of medical care. The Penn State College of Medicine & the Evangelical Community Hospital are teaming up to make it happen. The clinic stopped in Snow Shoe. Organizers say there is...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

