Pat Dandrea – The Altoona Pickleball Club

Official Rules and Regulations for WWCP FOX 8/ WATM ABC 23 / Your Furniture 4 Less Altoona Curve Ticket Giveaway:. 1. No purchase necessary. By entering this contest, you agree and understand that your information will be shared with the contest sponsor (Your Furniture 4 Less) but will not be sold or shared with any other agency. The contest will begin on Monday, July 11, 2022, and end on Sunday, July 31, 2022. (Contest Period).

JOHNSTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO