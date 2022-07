Is there anything Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken can’t do?! Our Mayor is a man of many talents! He even has a new skill that he shares with his daughter Nora. Mayor TenHaken is very vocal about his fitness routine and regular biking habits. Now, you can see him speeding on the Sioux Falls sidewalks with Nora on their skateboards.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO