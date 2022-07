Whitesnake has been forced to cancel a handful of performances after members of the band were “hit hard” by various health problems. “We have been rocking our way across the globe on the first part of our Farewell Tour giving all we’ve got to you, the fans,” explained a message posted by frontman David Coverdale to the band’s website. “The rigors of the road are the same for all of us and we have been trying to keep everyone healthy and safe. Unfortunately, we have been hit recently with a couple of situations that we have been dealing with the best we can.”

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO