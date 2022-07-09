ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police searching along Hudson River for missing person

By Courtney Ward, Harrison Grubb
 4 days ago

SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A large police presence was along the Hudson River on Friday night looking for a missing person. The scene was very active, and it appeared to be an extensive search.

A helicopter could be seen flying overhead, and airboats were launched into the water. The airboats left the Saratoga County side of the river and appeared to be heading in the direction of the Rensselaer County side.

Very few details were available Friday night.

