ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Drought-stricken Lake Mead’s receding waters reveal a sunken WWII-era vessel

By Christian Martinez
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yphFO_0gZgXhw400
A surplus World War II-era landing craft is revealed by falling water levels near the Lake Mead Marina last week in Boulder City, Nev. (L.E. Baskow / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In recent months, falling water levels at Lake Mead have revealed multiple bodies, including the skeletal remains of a probable homicide victim found in a barrel, and sunken pleasure boats.

Now, the receding waters have exposed a sunken World War II-era vessel — a Higgins boat used for beach landings, according to the National Park Service.

The landing craft had at one point been so far underwater that the park service sent divers to the site beginning in 2006. The Associated Press reported that the craft had long been 185 feet below the surface.

Photos show the boat now only half-submerged, listing onto its side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hY42b_0gZgXhw400

“The NPS suspects that this WWII surplus craft was put into service on the lake for various reasons and then partially salvaged before it sank in its current location,” the park service said in an email. “Whether it sank by accident or was purposely sunk to get rid of a vessel no longer of use is unclear.”

Details about how the vessel ended up at Lake Mead are limited.

“The surplus nature of the craft highlights an earlier era of the Lake when Las Vegas and Lake Mead were much more remote and removed from much of the United States, where relatively inexpensive WWII surplus could be pressed into duty for new peaceful purposes in the park,” the park service said.

The uncovering of the boat, while likely to draw the attention of Lake Mead visitors, is also a reminder of the effects climate change and severe drought have taken on the Colorado River reservoir between Nevada and Arizona.

Lake Mead, the nation’s largest reservoir, was at about 27% of capacity Friday, inching perilously closer to “dead pool” levels, federal officials said. At that point, about 150 feet below its current level, the lake would drop below its lowest intake valve, which could cripple water supplies in the western United States.

The lake is forecast to drop more than 26 feet by next July.

In response to the plummeting levels at Colorado River reservoirs, the federal government is seeking emergency cuts to the amount of water that California and six other western states take from the river in coming months.

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 11

Trailrunner
3d ago

Fake news...Was there last week and the lake was full. In fact the overspill was over flowing with water....go check

Reply(3)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC7 Los Angeles

Photos capture Lake Mead's boat graveyard as water levels shrink to record low

BOULDER CITY, Nev. -- An abandoned old power boat juts upright from the cracked mud like a giant tombstone. Its epitaph might read: Here lay the waters of Lake Mead. The largest U.S. reservoir has shrunken to a record low amid a punishing drought and the demands of 40 million people in seven states who are sucking the Colorado River dry. The megadrought in the U.S. West has been worsened by climate change. Wildfire season has become longer and blazes more intense, scorching temperatures have broken records and lakes are shriveling.
BOULDER CITY, NV
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Withering drought shows Lake Mead boat graveyard

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — An abandoned old power boat juts upright from the cracked mud like a giant tombstone. Its epitaph might read: Here lay the waters of Lake Mead. The largest U.S. reservoir has shrunken to a record low amid a punishing drought and the demands of 40 million people in seven states who are sucking the Colorado River dry. The megadrought in the U.S. West has been worsened by climate change. Wildfire season has become longer and blazes more intense, scorching temperatures have broken records and lakes are shriveling.
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

AP PHOTOS: Extremely low levels at Lake Mead amid drought

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — An abandoned old power boat juts upright from the cracked mud like a giant tombstone. Its epitaph might read: Here lay the waters of Lake Mead. The largest U.S. reservoir has shrunken to a record low amid a punishing drought and the demands of 40 million people in seven states who are sucking the Colorado River dry. The megadrought in the U.S. West has been worsened by climate change. Wildfire season has become longer and blazes more intense, scorching temperatures have broken records and lakes are shriveling.
BOULDER CITY, NV
Hyperallergic

Nevada Artists Mobilize to Establish a Sacred Mountain Range as National Monument

SEARCHLIGHT, NV — Typically in the item action list for most practicing artists, you will find a broad swath of activities: keep studio hours; generate new work; engage community members; curate an exhibition; and keep chugging along for that solo show or group exhibition. I feel comfortable asserting that a far less often checked box in the eclectic laundry list of creative endeavors is to make a substantial contribution to the establishment of a new national monument. But that is what Kim Garrison Mean, Sergio “Checko” Salgado, and Mikayla Whitmore have managed to do, and organize an exhibition about it.
SEARCHLIGHT, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Atlas Obscura

The First Telephone in Las Vegas

A plaque marks the site of Las Vegas’ first telephone. It was installed in 1907 at the Hotel Nevada, now the Golden Gate, in the office of Charles “Pop” Squires, a man often called the Father of Las Vegas. The wall-mounted hand-cranked 1907 Kellogg had the telephone number “1.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Dust devil hits pool goers at Luxor Resort & Casino

Former President Trump praises Lombardo, Laxalt at campaign event in Las Vegas. Former President Donald Trump made a visit to Las Vegas Friday evening to campaign for the Nevada republican Governor and U.S. Senate nominees. Las Vegas fire hydrant leak stopped, repairs in the works after concerned resident contacts FOX5.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falling Water#Surface Water#Water Level#Water Supplies#The National Park Service#The Associated Press#Nps
AccuWeather

Triple-digit heat to bake the Southwest into next week

An active start to the North American monsoon has helped to keep temperatures relatively in check in the Southwest recently, but AccuWeather forecasters say that the chance of thunderstorms will decrease in the coming days, allowing temperatures to swell across the region. Much of the monsoon's moisture has been focused...
COLORADO STATE
News Talk 840 KXNT

Body found at Lake Mead identified

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - A woman found dead at Lake Mead earlier this week has been identified one that went missing after falling off a jet ski in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on June 30th. 22 year-old Lily Hatcher was on a jet ski with a man...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
News Break
Politics
pvtimes.com

New surgical center breaks ground in Pahrump

An inquiry to almost any resident in Pahrump regarding what resources the area is lacking will generally lead to one answer: medical services. As with other rural parts of the state, Pahrump has consistently struggled when it comes to health care options and those who live here are often frustrated by the need to travel into Las Vegas for certain kinds of care. In less than a year however, residents will have more access to specialty care and surgical options without leaving town.
PAHRUMP, NV
8newsnow.com

Web Extra: Nevada political spending will be in the millions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you think you’re already seeing a lot of political ads, just wait. Millions of dollars are spent every political season to get your vote and this is just the beginning. UNLV Assistant Professor Kenneth Miller talked with Politics Now host John Langeler about...
NEVADA STATE
US News and World Report

Vegas' Fremont Street Takes New Measures to Bolster Security

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Visitors to the Fremont Street Experience will be required to go through metal detectors, bag checks and be subject to age requirements to enter the Las Vegas pedestrian mall in a new step to curb increased violence. Metal detectors, bag checks, a curfew for unaccompanied...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
356K+
Followers
65K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy