The Jetsons hailed from Orbit City in the year 2062 – but they might have felt right at home in Tulsa, Oklahoma, 40 years earlier. Tulsa hosts a building that looks a lot like George and Jane Jetsons’s home in the cartoon, or perhaps a squat version of Seattle’s Space Needle – shaped like a wheel on its side perched on a stick. It contains an elevator that lifts you up a 44ft tube to a round living area with windows all along the walls, commanding remarkable views of surrounding greenery. A balcony juts out on one side.

