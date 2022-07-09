Why Mike Matheny chose not to challenge Isbel’s close no-catch in Royals’ win Friday

TORONTO (AP) — José Berríos matched his career high by striking out 13 over six innings, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had four hits, including a go-ahead double in the sixth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 Tuesday night. Berríos (7-4) allowed three runs and six hits, improving to 5-0 in eight home starts. He struck out five in a row at one stretch, and fanned the final two batters he faced. He also struck out 13 in a seven-inning start against Minnesota, his former team, on June 4. Tim Mayza worked the seventh, Yimi Garcia pitched the eighth, and Jordan Romano finished for his 19th save in 22 chances as Toronto opened a six-game homestand with a win after losing six of seven on a West Coast trip to Oakland and Seattle. Gurriel singled in the second, doubled and scored in the third, doubled home the go-ahead run in the sixth, and singled in the eighth.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO