Los Angeles, CA

5-time All-Star John Wall signs with LA Clippers

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Five-time All-Star John Wall signed a free-agent deal with the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. Wall posted photos on his social media accounts of him signing his contract and receiving congratulations from owner Steve Ballmer in...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Justin Jackson joins Boston Celtics for Summer League

Former UNC basketball standout Justin Jacksonhas found himself in the NBA Summer League here in 2022. After competing for Team USA a few weeks ago, Jackson received a call from the Boston Celtics to join their Summer League team and he’s already making an impact. Jackson made his debut on Monday night, scoring 10 points in a 111–109 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. And on Tuesday night, he built on that performance. Jackson scored 24 points including making 5-of-10 from the three-point line in the team’s 103-92 win over Golden State. It was a big performance for Jackson who played in one game...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

23XI Racing Announces A Decision On Bubba Wallace

Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing team announced a major addition Tuesday, but it won't come at the expense of its current drivers. According to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, President Steve Lauletta said Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch will return to 23XI Racing in 2023. However, he didn't clarify if their deals run beyond next year.
MOTORSPORTS
The Associated Press

Berríos ties career-high with 13 Ks, Jays beat Phillies 4-3

TORONTO (AP) — José Berríos matched his career high by striking out 13 over six innings, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had four hits, including a go-ahead double in the sixth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 Tuesday night. Berríos (7-4) allowed three runs and six hits, improving to 5-0 in eight home starts. He struck out five in a row at one stretch, and fanned the final two batters he faced. He also struck out 13 in a seven-inning start against Minnesota, his former team, on June 4. Tim Mayza worked the seventh, Yimi Garcia pitched the eighth, and Jordan Romano finished for his 19th save in 22 chances as Toronto opened a six-game homestand with a win after losing six of seven on a West Coast trip to Oakland and Seattle. Gurriel singled in the second, doubled and scored in the third, doubled home the go-ahead run in the sixth, and singled in the eighth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

