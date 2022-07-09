ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Mancini delivers game-winning hit as Orioles stun Angels 5-4

By TODD KARPOVICH - Associated Press
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) — Trey Mancini hit a game-winning single in a three-run ninth inning as the Baltimore Orioles extended their season-high win streak...

The Associated Press

Sale works 5 scoreless in debut, Red Sox lose 3-2 to Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Chris Sale worked five scoreless innings in his season debut, but the Boston bullpen couldn’t hold a two-run lead in a 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night. Sale, out all season with a fracture in his right rib cage, allowed three hits with one walk and struck out five. The lefty reached 97 mph on his fastball during a 78-pitch, 53-strike outing. The Red Sox are hoping the 33-year-old Sale can boost their chances of making the playoffs. This was just his 10th start for Boston since 2019. Corey Kluber (5-5) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings to beat the Red Sox in consecutive starts. The right-hander went six shutout innings in a 7-1 victory at Boston last Wednesday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Associated Press

Berríos ties career-high with 13 Ks, Jays beat Phillies 4-3

TORONTO (AP) — José Berríos matched his career high by striking out 13 over six innings, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had four hits, including a go-ahead double in the sixth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 Tuesday night. Berríos (7-4) allowed three runs and six hits, improving to 5-0 in eight home starts. He struck out five in a row at one stretch, and fanned the final two batters he faced. He also struck out 13 in a seven-inning start against Minnesota, his former team, on June 4. Tim Mayza worked the seventh, Yimi Garcia pitched the eighth, and Jordan Romano finished for his 19th save in 22 chances as Toronto opened a six-game homestand with a win after losing six of seven on a West Coast trip to Oakland and Seattle. Gurriel singled in the second, doubled and scored in the third, doubled home the go-ahead run in the sixth, and singled in the eighth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

