Vinton, IA

Vinton's only library closed indefinitely after interim director's departure

By Barry Green
cbs2iowa.com
 4 days ago

Vinton, Iowa — The Vinton Public Library closed its doors indefinitely on Friday afternoon. The library announced its closure in a Facebook post on the library's page. According to The Gazette, it's partly due to complaints coming...

cbs2iowa.com

Comments / 0

cbs2iowa.com

Marion Public Library inches closer to opening

Marion — Construction workers have started applying the finishing touches to the new Marion Public Library. City inspectors visited the new library, allowing staff to work inside Monday afternoon. The new library will double the reading and work space of the former building. Blaine Phillips, Marketing and Community Relations...
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Johnson County sends $1,400 payment relief to 1,919 residents

Johnson County — The Johnson County Direct Assistance Program application process ended Tuesday evening, providing economic relief payments to a total of 1,919 residents. The Johnson County Board of Supervisors established the Direct Assistance Program to invest $2 million to provide a one time $1,400 economic relief and household stabilization payment to select Johnson County residents.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Lawsuit alleges Cedar Rapids discriminates against whites in choosing board members

A Cedar Rapids man is suing the city and mayor over an ordinance that requires five members of the police department’s Citizen Review Board to be people of color. Kevin Wymore, a retired public health analyst, alleges that in February 2021, the City of Cedar Rapids adopted an ordinance establishing an independent, nine-member Citizen Review […] The post Lawsuit alleges Cedar Rapids discriminates against whites in choosing board members appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Lawsuit filed over Iowa wind turbine projects

TAMA COUNTY, Iowa — A lawsuit has been filed to stop new wind turbine projects in Tama County. The lawsuit claims the county board of supervisors violated the state's open meeting law. The group "Tama County Against Turbines" says the board didn't post that they'd be voting on an ordinance related to turbines and they didn't hold a public hearing.
TAMA COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Deer Hunting returns to Cedar Rapids starting September 7th

Cedar Rapids — The City of Cedar Rapids announced Tuesday evening they will continue its annual Urban Deer Hunt for the 2022-2023 season. Residents that wish to receive a hunting permit and participate must complete the following:. Iowa Bow Hunter’s Safety Course (one time only). Urban Deer Management...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Major road construction project to impact bridge in Cedar Rapids

Vendors say they still don't have enough workers for this year's Iowa State Fair. The price of gas is dropping. Mother of one of the Evansdale cousins killed a year ago speaks out. Updated: 4 hours ago. Wednesday marks the 10 year anniversary since the disappearance of 10-year-old Lyric Cook-Morrissey...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Closure on Highway 6 Monday night in Johnson County

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Weather permitting, U.S. 6 will be closed Monday, July 11 at 8:00 PM through Tuesday, July 12, at 6:00 AM. Traffic will be detoured to Exit 237, Ireland Avenue for eastbound traffic, and Exit 240, Coral Ridge Avenue/IA 965 for westbound traffic.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Multi-year O Avenue NW construction project in Cedar Rapids now complete

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — OConstruction of the final project segment of O Avenue NW, between 27th Street and Edgewood Road, is complete. This marks the final milestone in a multi-year improvement program on O Avenue NW, completely replacing the street from Ellis Boulevard to Edgewood Road. Planning for the full project started in 2014.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
homegrowniowan.com

Cedar Rapids Country Club offers homes to move for free

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Four homes that are set to be removed to make way for a tennis facility are being offered free to anyone able to move them. The Cedar Rapids Country Club will demolish the homes, at 418, 424, 430 and 444 Fairway Terrace SE, all built between 1938 and 1940, if no one comes forward to relocate them.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

Eastern Iowa Staple Celebrates 100 Years Of Italian Bread & More

There is no doubt that Iowa has great food. We have restaurants gaining national attention such as BurgerFiend in Cedar Rapids being Reader’s Digest’s best burger in Iowa, and Icon Donuts and Sweetery making Feast & Field’s best donut spots in the country list. We also have state bests, such as The Flying Elbow being named Iowa’s Best Burger and Chad's Pizza being the best pizza.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Drivers compete in bus rodeo in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — About 20 city bus drivers from across Iowa gathered at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning for the 2022 Bus Roadeo, KCRG reports. The rodeo was a competition requiring drivers to execute precise parking, tight turns, and immediate stops. "The course...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
1380kcim.com

Gov. Reynolds Orders Flags To Half Staff In Iowa For A Former Coralville Police Sergeant

Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff tomorrow (Monday) from sunrise to sunset in honor and remembrance of Sergeant John Williams of the Coralville Police Department. Williams died from a medical emergency while responding to a shooting on July 3. Reynolds says, “Kevin and I join with Iowans in mourning the loss of Sergeant Williams, who faithfully served the city of Coralville for nearly three decades. Sergeant Williams embodied a true hero and tragically passed away while responding to a shooting of a young child. While we are deeply saddened by his passing, I am confident the City of Coralville and the State of Iowa are greater because of the countless lives touched through Sergeant Williams’ dedication and service. Our prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow brothers and sisters in law enforcement.” Flags will be lowered on the State Capital Buildings, flag displays in the Capitol Complex, and all public buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.
CORALVILLE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Plans for the First Dave & Busters in Iowa Have Been Approved

Thanks to a new article from the Des Moines Register, we now know that Iowa's first Dave & Buster's location is getting closer to being built. The plan for the venue was approved by the West Des Moines City Council this week, but there's still more that needs to be done. The article says that "the council's approval comes with the condition that a building permit will not be issued until the final plan is approved by city council."
IOWA STATE

