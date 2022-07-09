ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Saint Louis, IL

Water main break in East St. Louis blamed for sinking entire car

FOX2now.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA water main break, combine with the weight of a...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2now.com

Two workers injured in East St. Louis chemical spill

An overnight fire at a chemical plant in East St. Louis injured two people. Two workers injured in East St. Louis chemical spill. Fenton girls host lemonade stand to raise money for …. 21-year-old found fatally shot in south St. Louis. Detectives need public’s help finding suspect in …
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Suspect vehicle sought after 64-year-old killed in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate the shooting death of a 64-year-old man in East St. Louis. Willie Clanton was shot and killed in the 1500 block of Lynch Avenue on Friday, June 24 at about 11:20 p.m. Police said the suspects opened fire from a dark-colored sedan.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy