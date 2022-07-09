Water main break in East St. Louis blamed for sinking entire car

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate the shooting death of a 64-year-old man in East St. Louis. Willie Clanton was shot and killed in the 1500 block of Lynch Avenue on Friday, June 24 at about 11:20 p.m. Police said the suspects opened fire from a dark-colored sedan.

EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO