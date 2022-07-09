ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncansville, PA

New shops open at former “Calvin House” in Duncansville

By Rian Bossler
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FJjAG_0gZgTJWE00

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Café Kiros and the Laurel and Stitch Boutique are now open inside the Atlas Furniture Store, formally known as the Calvin House.

A ribbon cutting ceremony Friday marked the opening of the shops. Owners say the trio of stores provide a unique shopping experience inside a unique building.

Once a popular dining experience, the Calvin House served Blair County for nearly 40-years.

Café Kiros serves organic coffee and gluten free food while Laurel and Stitch is a women’s fashion boutique.

WTAJ

Local fire department to host EMT veteran training event

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The City of Johnstown Fire Department and JARI have partnered to offer a 5-month long EMT training program. The program is for unemployed, underemployed and returning veterans. The training will be conducted at Conemaugh School of EMS which will provide necessary needed training to obtain employment in EMS or hospital-based […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Improved public transportation coming to the area

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Area Transportation Authority (ATA) held a groundbreaking event for a new facility that will upgrade public transportation and services. On Tuesday, July 12 surrounded by county officials and members of several companies across the state, the ATA celebrated a new facility that will generate over 25 million dollars for […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County presents Concerts in the Park

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Starting the weekend of July 15th Ebensburg Main Street partners with a variety of sponsors to bring music to the city. Beginning on Friday, July 15 the Penn Eben Park (Ebensburg) will host its first band, The Band of Eden. For every performance, the concerts will take place in Penn […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Bedford approves broadband tower project

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–According to a recent Bedford County meeting, Internet availability is soon going to be more widespread for the county. At Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners approved the construction of eight new internet towers. The construction of the towers is phase two of the three-phase plan to bring internet to the area. The commissioners […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona food pantry receives donation from 2022 Remarkable Woman

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) -On Tuesday, July 12 Our Local 2022 Remarkable Woman winner presented a check to the charity of her choice. Melanie Henry, the Remarkable Woman Winner, gifted the thousand-dollar check to the St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry in Altoona. WTAJ was there to present her the check back in April. She […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Road to close for railroad crossing replacement in Punxsutawney

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Monday a roadway in Punxsutawney Borough will be temporarily closing to replace a railroad grade crossing. A section of Route 119 will be closed starting Friday, July 15 between the intersections of Clark Street and Route 36 (Mahoning Street Colonel Drake Highway), according […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTAJ

Weather Visit: Altoona Area Public Library

On Friday morning, Meteorologist Christy Shields went to visit the Altoona Area Public Library for their summertime program. At the program we read a few books about the weather and, did a few weather experiments! The program is centered around water, so we we talked about the water cycle in detail.
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

