New shops open at former “Calvin House” in Duncansville

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Café Kiros and the Laurel and Stitch Boutique are now open inside the Atlas Furniture Store, formally known as the Calvin House.

A ribbon cutting ceremony Friday marked the opening of the shops. Owners say the trio of stores provide a unique shopping experience inside a unique building.

Once a popular dining experience, the Calvin House served Blair County for nearly 40-years.

Café Kiros serves organic coffee and gluten free food while Laurel and Stitch is a women’s fashion boutique.

