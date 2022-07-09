ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Dickinson Roughriders bump off Billings Royals at Bozeman tourney

 4 days ago

BOZEMAN — The Dickinson Roughriders of North Dakota pounded out 15 hits Friday en route to beating the Billings Royals 11-7 during play at Bozeman's American...

Thousands of athletes to visit Billings for Big Sky State Games

BILLINGS — This weekend in Billings, 6,500 athletes will be found either swinging a softball bat at Stewart Park, putting up a 3-pointer in one of the city’s gyms, bowling at Fireside Lanes or participating in one of the other 24 sports being contested. That means only one...
BILLINGS, MT
Bozeman clips Billings Royals at Bucks' AA Legion baseball tournament

BOZEMAN — Bozeman edged the Billings Royals in a low-scoring American Legion baseball matchup Sunday at the Bucks' AA home tournament, winning 3-2 at Heroes Park. River Smith's RBI single in the bottom of the fifth gave Bozeman a 3-1 advantage and eventually served as the winning run after the Royals got a run back in the top of the seventh on Jessen West's RBI groundout.
BOZEMAN, MT
Billings Mustangs suffer loss on road to Glacier Range Riders

KALISPELL — The Glacier Range Riders snapped a six-game losing streak Monday night by beating the visiting Billings Mustangs 7-1 in Pioneer League baseball. The Mustangs (22-18) tied a season-low by being held to just one run. The Ranger Riders (14-27) beat Billings for just the second time in nine tries.
BILLINGS, MT
Billings Cardinals, Laurel Dodgers exchange victories

BILLINGS — The Billings Cardinals scored three runs in the first inning and made them hold up in beating the visiting Laurel Dodgers 3-2 Monday night in the first game of an American Legion Baseball doubleheader. Laurel came back strong in the second game in posting an 8-2 victory...
BILLINGS, MT
Glendive woman crowned Miss Montana 2022

The Miss Montana competition returned to Billings last weekend and a Glendive native was the first to clinch the crown in this new era for the program. Local resident Alexa Baisch was crowned Miss Montana 2022 on Saturday, July 2, being chosen out of five total contestants. The Miss Montana...
GLENDIVE, MT
Billings Mustangs close homestand with victory over Boise Hawks

BILLINGS — Jackson Raper's RBI single scored Jalen Garcia in the fifth inning and gave the Billings Mustangs the cushion they needed to beat the Boise Hawks 4-3 on Sunday at Dehler Park. It was the final game of a five-game series between the Pioneer League teams. The Mustangs...
BILLINGS, MT
Win Lots Of Cash This Summer With Montana’s Biggest Radio Station

Here's a question to ponder, what's better than summer in Montana? How about summer in Montana with cash in your pocket. Just in time for summer vacation, road trips, fun adventures, or the high cost of gas and food, there's no better time to win money than right now. Montana's Best Country, 100.7 XL Country has teamed up with our friends at First Security Bank to give away thousands of dollars in cash this summer!
MONTANA STATE
Montana’s Oldest Bar Contains a Beautiful Slice of the Old West

If you're ever out in Southwestern Montana this summer, you may find yourself in Virginia City. The first capital of Montana is still bustling today as a tourist destination that gives them a slice of Western life. One of the best destinations in Virginia City is the oldest bar in Montana. You'll be transported to the Old West as soon as you walk through their doors.
MONTANA STATE
OSHA Planning Weekend Safety Spot Checks in the Billings Area

According to data from the Montana Department of Labor and Industry, the Treasure State has one of the nation's highest rates of work-related fatalities. We average around 40 deaths per year on job sites in Montana. 50% of the deaths are from transportation accidents involving trucking or agriculture industries. One-third of all worker deaths in Montana from 2012-2016 were in the Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing, & Hunting industries, and half of the workers who died in the Construction Industry were from falls to a lower level.
BILLINGS, MT
Ugh. So Many Mosquitoes this Year in Montana. Try These Tricks

About a month or so ago I was thinking to myself how nice it was that we didn't seem to have very many mosquitoes this year in Montana. "This is great", I thought, as I cracked a cold beer on my patio one evening, "finally a summer with minimal bug bites." When the Miller moths began showing up everywhere a couple of weeks ago, I told my kids "at least they don't bite, like mosquitos." Alas, it appears that I spoke too soon regarding the pesky, biting bugs because they're out now and they're getting pretty bad.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Owners of Yellowstone RV Park ask tourists to keep coming despite flooding, says over 1000 people have canceled trips

LIVINGSTON, MT- The state of Montana is in recovery mode following June's flooding. The message that rings through across Paradise Valley, despite Yellowstone National Park not being totally accessible through the north entrance, is to come to Montana. It’s well known that the gateway community of Livingston makes the bulk...
LIVINGSTON, MT
GALLATIN RIVER FLUSHED!!!

Montana brags about our Blue-Ribbon wild trout fisheries. The Yellowstone, Madison, and Gallatin Rivers top this list. With this label comes crowds, overuse, and abuse. Many of these rivers are going Green, and that’s not a good thing! ￼. Sadly, the Gallatin River is downstream of the community known...
BIG SKY, MT
217 N Kennedy, Belgrade, Gallatin County, MT, 59714

First time ever on the market and absolutely one of a kind! This adorable craftsman-style home was built by Dovetail construction in 2007 and the quality shows in every aspect of the home. The main home is just over 2000 sq. ft. with 3bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a large laundry room, a built-in dining nook, a chef's style kitchen, steam shower, radiant floor heat in both upstairs bathrooms, and an oversized attached one-car garage. The front half of the home has an expansive stamped concrete, covered porch and a private nook for the hot tub. There is an additional heated two-car garage that is currently used by the owners with a 700 sq. ft. apartment above it that is rented on a month-to-month basis. This property has no restrictions for short-term rentals. Hot tub conveys and furniture is negotiable. You will be truly impressed by this home, schedule your showing today! See the attached list of amenities too many to list here!
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT

