Brevard County, FL

COVID-19 cases increase as Space Coast remains a community of high transmission

By Amira Sweilem, Florida Today
 4 days ago

COVID-19 cases increased again on the Space Coast, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

From June 30 to July 6, there were 319.8 cases per 100,000 population, which translates to 1,925 total cases. Last week, the Florida Department of Health reported 308.2 cases per 100,000 population. The amount of people who tested positive for COVID-19 also went up. CDC data shows that 23.1% of COVID-19 tests taken were positive. This makes for an increase of about 5% in the positivity rate since last week.

The CDC variant tracker also shows that 99% of cases are from the omicron variant. However, there could be far more infections in the community than are tracked because at-home test kit results go unreported and not everyone who is symptomatic takes a COVID-19 test.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations countywide also remains high. From June 29 to July 5, there were 89 people were hospitalized for COVID-19. The CDC said hospitalizations dropped but last week's numbers showed 85 people hospitalized so it wasn't immediately clear what the drop referred to.

The CDC also reported no new deaths, which would be unusual. It's important to note all the data is provisional and can change. As of July 2 the database shows that there have been 2014 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Brevard County still is a community of high COVID-19 transmission. The CDC calculates transmission levels through a combination of hospitalizations and case rates.

The CDC advises that in communities of high transmission, residents should mask-up indoors, vaccinate and take a COVID-19 test when feeling unwell.

So far, 65.4% of people on the Space Coast have been fully vaccinated. Nationwide, 67% of Americans have been fully vaccinated. There have been 88,056,795 COVID-19 cases and 1,015,070 deaths nationwide since the start of the pandemic.

Where to get vaccinated

The Florida Department of Health is offering COVID-19 vaccines at three sites.

  • Viera clinic, at 2555 Judge Fran Jamieson Way.
  • Melbourne clinic, 601 E. University Blvd.
  • Titusville clinic, 611 N. Singleton Ave.

Residents also can get vaccinated at Omni Healthcare's offices, as well as at its walk-in vaccination clinic located in Suite 303 on the third floor of 1344 S. Apollo Blvd. in Melbourne, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Vaccinations also are available from 9 a.m. to noon in Suite 2C of Omni's 1344 S. Apollo Blvd. complex.

Amira Sweilem is the Data Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Sweilem at 386-406-5648 or asweilem@floridatoday.com .

