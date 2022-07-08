9-month-old boy dies Friday in Milwaukee, police investigating the death as child abuse

A 9-month-old boy died Friday evening and Milwaukee police said they are treating the case as child abuse.

Police said the incident happened Wednesday on the 1500 block of South Third Street in the small Clock Tower Acres neighborhood on Milwaukee's south side.

The boy died from his injuries at 7:19 p.m. Friday at a hospital, police said.

A 24-year-old man, a 23-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were taken into custody, police said.

The case is pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office, according to a news release from the police department.

Contact Drake Bentley at (414) 391-5647 or DBentley1@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DrakeBentleyMJS.