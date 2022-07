SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Visitors will be able better see the black bears at the Great Plains Zoo, officials said in a news release. The zoo renovated the habitat for its three black bears to provide better views for visitors. Also, the renovated habitat was designed for the bears’ comfort and for the safety of bears and the staff. It has a new heating and air conditioning system.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO