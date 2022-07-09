New app for Tennessee drivers calls an attorney if you're stopped by police

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee is one of five states in the Southeast that will participate in an effort to reduce speeding during the summer. A release from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office states Operation Southern Slow Down will run from July 18-24 in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee. The campaign was […]
Two Tennessee women were arrested on drug possession charges after a disturbance at a convenience store in Eddyville on Saturday. Lyon County deputies said the driver of a vehicle, 42-year old Karen Winberry of Cedar Grove, and passenger, 31-year old Kayla Walsh, also of Cedar Grove, were charged with third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and prescription not in a proper container. Winberry was also charged with DUI.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are looking for a runaway teen girl. On June 16, it was reported that Breonna Stacy Gardner, 17, and Christen Griffith, 16, ran away from Lake Brook Academy around 10:20 a.m. Recently, Griffith was found in Lafayette, Tennessee and returned to the Department of Children’s Services custody in Cookeville, according to KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In July 2021, state investigators said an East Tennessee woman was running an unlicensed daycare facility in Hamblen County. Investigators counted 36 children in her care and 23 of them crammed into a single-car garage for most of the day. But under state law at...
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a man wanted in connection to a rape investigation in Tennessee is in their custody. On July 2, the Hendersonville police in Tennessee received a report of the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl. An investigation resulted in the collection of evidence, and a warrant was issued charging 27-year-old Brandon Whitehurst of Springfield, Tenn., with rape.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Wildlife and Resources Agency is asking for the public's help to determine the number of wild turkeys across the state. The issue dates back a decade ago. "About ten years ago we were getting complaints from hunters that they weren't seeing the numbers...
(Mike Osborne) — It’s fairly easy to find gas for under $4 a gallon across much of Middle Tennessee this week. AAA said the state average for a gallon of unleaded regular stood at $4.26 Tuesday morning; down 15 cents in the past week and 38 cents in the past month.
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is wanted in a cross-state fraud case. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. James Lee Collins Jr. has been charged with six counts of felony swindling in Allen Parish, Louisiana. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office believes he is now...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County was at medium risk for community spread of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fewer than half of all East Tennessee counties were at the same risk level. They are listed below. Anderson County. Claiborne County. Cocke County.
WATE) — The United States Postal Service will host hiring fairs for two East Tennessee locations on Tuesday, July 12 in search of rural carrier associate and assisted rural carrier positions. USPS hiring fair will be held at the Hawkins City American Job Center (107 E. Main St., Rogersville,...
According to a financial technology company, Tennessee is ranked No. 2 in the nation as having the most irresponsible drivers. SmartAsset is headquartered in New York City and publishes articles, guides, reviews, calculators and tools to help people make decisions about personal finance. It also apparently wades in on such...
The State Veterinarian's office has confirmed two cases of Potomac horse fever in Middle Tennessee — one in Rutherford County and the other in Dekalb County. Potomac horse fever can cause horses to suffer from colic, fever and diarrhea. It does not transmit directly from horse to horse, and it is not a known threat to human health.
Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.
(Mike Osborne) — The latest update to the Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 risk assessment map showed10 of Middle Tennessee’s 33 counties in the agency’s high risk category on Monday. The CDC uses data on new case counts, hospital admissions and available hospital beds to rank every...
I'm a harsh critic of horror movies. I love them; don't get me wrong. But I think so few of them are even scary anymore. So I will take a good, honest jolt when I'm watching one. Show me something that makes my skin crawl, gives me that funny feeling between my shoulder blades, or just plain makes me jump, and I'll be happy.
While many areas of the mainstream media have been dominated by news of protests and outpourings of grief in response to the Dobbs decision, conservative voters, political figures and advocacy groups have celebrated the Supreme Court’s ruling which struck down Roe v. Wade on June 24. The decision to...
